Blue Remit Partners With Western Union To Offer Cross-Border Money Transfer Services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Blue Remit, a leading provider of innovative cross-border remittance solutions and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, has signed a strategic collaboration partnership with Western Union.

This partnership brings together Blue Remit's innovative digital platform and Western Union's vast global money transfer network, which spans over 200 countries and territories. Customers have the flexibility to transfer funds to billions of bank accounts and wallets worldwide, and for cash pick-up at locations abroad.

“We are proud to partner with Western Union, a brand synonymous with reliability and global reach,” said Rashed A. Al Ansari, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Remit.“Together, we are broadening access to international money transfer services for our customers, offering them more choice, security, and convenience.”

“We are excited to partner with Blue Remit, a leading provider of cross-border remittance solutions,” added Giovanni Angelini, President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Western Union.“Through this collaboration, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers as we further our mission to make financial services accessible for all.”

This partnership supports both companies' shared commitment to financial inclusion and innovation in cross-border money movement. With remittance corridors from the UAE continuing to play a vital role in the global economy, Blue Remit and Western Union are well-positioned to serve the evolving needs of individuals and families across the region.