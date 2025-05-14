Qatari Publishing Houses Emerge As Cultural Platform Illuminating DIBF Booths

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of their pivotal role in shaping the national cultural landscape, Qatari publishing houses have a record presence at the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), contributing to an expansive array of scientific and literary publications that significantly enrich the fair's offerings and bolster both the Qatari and Arab library ecosystems.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rosa Publishing House in Doha, Dr. Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari, highlighted to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Rosa Publishing House is poised to unveil an exceptional booth of new releases spanning diverse themes that substantively enhance the cultural and intellectual canon. These publications form an extension of the trajectory of accomplishments the house recorded throughout 2024.

Rosa is aspiring in 2025 to sustain its forward momentum by launching new initiatives designed to support Qatari and Arab authors, while simultaneously expanding into the digital publishing hub to consolidate its standing as a fully integrated publishing platform. Plans are in motion to intensify its engagement at DIBF as a conduit for introducing Qatari culture to global audiences, Al Kuwari highlighted.

She indicated that this year's fair marks the official launch of 15 new titles, an eclectic ensemble of literary, philosophical, and academic works that reflect the house's commitment to nurturing Arab creativity and stimulating the domestic cultural movement.

Director of Katara Publishing House, Amira Ahmed Al Muhannadi, the house's booth at DIBF showcases more than 350 titles spanning all fields of knowledge, from literature and heritage to science, scholarly research, and authenticated manuscripts.

She underscored the house's enduring commitment to participating in each single edition of this fair, given its stature as the premier cultural event in the country and its capacity to serve as a platform for discovering global publications and forging stronger relationships with Arab and international publishing houses.

The event also affords a unique opportunity for direct engagement with readers, allowing the house to gauge public feedback and identify emerging literary talents who can meaningfully contribute to the Arab intellectual reservoir, she underlined.

Al Muhannadi highlighted that the booth features state-of-the-art scientific and cultural outputs, along with a compendium of historical and heritage works, in addition to organizing daily book signings for the house's most exceptional 2025 releases, which span the full spectrum of disciplines, including a curated selection of Arabic novels that previously accorded the Katara Prize for Arabic Novel.

She clarified that the booth also includes a collection of the house's hallmark 2024 titles, volumes from the 'Short Introductions' series on novel criticism, and the most recent issue of the Sardiyat periodical.

Community Outreach Officer at Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press, Muneera Saad Al Rumaihi, underlined that the press is committed to spotlighting the newest publications at each edition of this event, announcing that this year's participation features 21 newly released titles, encompassing children's literature, young adult fiction, academic books, and works tailored to diverse age groups. She added that the booth will host ongoing book launch events as the fair events are underway.

The Press plays an instrumental role in invigorating the cultural and intellectual scene through diversified output and sustained presence at both domestic and international literary forums, showcasing a wide-ranging catalog encompassing literature, science, education, and children's books, in addition to works translated into Arabic and English. The event enables readers to engage with their favorite authors through signing events and receptions integrated into the fair's official program, she noted.

Acting Head of Marketing and Sales at Qatar University Press, Ali Mohammed A. H. Mohammed stated that the press is showcasing a varied slate of titles at this year's edition, including 15 new releases set to be launched during the course of the event.

He noted that Qatar University Press offers a robust collection of scientific and cultural works aligned with its strategic orientation toward knowledge dissemination and research advancement.

The releases on display include specialized academic volumes, intellectual contributions to the public, and titles addressing cultural, scientific, social, political, and economic themes, along with selected works exploring Qatar's architectural heritage, Mohammed highlighted.

Concluding his remarks, Mohammed emphasized that this engagement forms part of Qatar University Press's broader strategy to expand its content footprint and reaffirm its role in enriching the cultural fabric, domestically, regionally, and internationally.