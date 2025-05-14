403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BHealthCare signs agreements with three European medical labs for 30+ pre-orders of autonomous blood drawing device
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Pre-orders of HEIVA®, BHealthCare’s innovative robotic device for enhancing blood collection from patients, signals growing trend among medical labs to adopt autonomous systems to counter staffing shortages
Agreements edge BHealthCare closer to first production run, as device progresses towards EU and GCC regulatory approval
Nantes, France, May 14, 2025 – BHealthCare®, a medtech company specializing in autonomous robotic solutions for peripheral vascular access, today announces supply agreements with three European medical biology laboratories for pre-orders of 30+ of its autonomous blood drawing device, HEIVA® (Health Equipment for Innovative Venous Access). This robotic medical technology, currently in the registration process to obtain a CE mark and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) approval, will be the first to autonomously draw blood samples from among 100,000’s of daily patients using the services at selected major European medical laboratory groups.
BHealthCare is one of the first medtech companies in Europe, and among only a handful in the world, capable of offering this robotic autonomous blood drawing technology. As staff shortages of highly-skilled personnel at healthcare centers become more critical, robotic systems such as HEIVA, that autonomously draw blood from patients, help meet workload challenges and fill skills gaps by taking on time-consuming manual tasks.
Due to confidentiality agreements, the names of the partnering companies and financial details were undisclosed.
“BHealthCare’s supply agreements, now with three medical labs, mark a significant step forward in the commercial readiness of our first autonomous robotic blood drawing system,” said Aliaume Breteau, co-founder and CEO of BHealthCare. “Over the past eight years, we have established at least one partnership per year with biologists or medical groups. These healthcare sector relationships, the accuracy of our technology, the timeliness and market relevance of our solution, plus the support from current investors, have all been key in making our company strong. The next milestones include extending clinical partnerships and securing pre-orders beyond Europe, looking towards the Middle East, where we see growing opportunities, and attracting new investment - as we are ripe for growth.”
BHealthCare’s extending unit pipeline of 30+ pre-orders from a growing list of medical labs indicates the scale of interest in HEIVA and its ability to enhance process standardization, increase patient throughput and, in the longer-term, ease staff workload.
BHealthCare anticipates obtaining CE marking for HEIVA next year.
Since its founding in late 2016, BHealthCare has raised €13.5M ($15M) in capital funds and grants. It developed its prototype HEIVA in 2020, which has since undergone pilot clinical evaluation. BHealthCare is currently conducting a fundraising round with the aim of completing HEIVA’s pivotal clinical trial and launching its industrial manufacturing process.
“We are thrilled to have secured among these pre-orders one of our biggest supplier agreements to date and to count European market leaders among our growing list of customers,” said Jean-Baptiste de Chaisemartin, co-founder and managing director of BHealthCare. “At each stage of BHealthCare’s development, new customers have believed in us, our expertise, and in our product, in which we take the greatest pride. Through our cutting-edge technology, offering improved patient care, in conjunction with customer commitments, we are positioning ourselves to be a key player in robotic healthcare innovation.”
Legal disclaimer: BHealthCare® devices are pending regulatory approvals and not currently available for commercial use.
Agreements edge BHealthCare closer to first production run, as device progresses towards EU and GCC regulatory approval
Nantes, France, May 14, 2025 – BHealthCare®, a medtech company specializing in autonomous robotic solutions for peripheral vascular access, today announces supply agreements with three European medical biology laboratories for pre-orders of 30+ of its autonomous blood drawing device, HEIVA® (Health Equipment for Innovative Venous Access). This robotic medical technology, currently in the registration process to obtain a CE mark and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) approval, will be the first to autonomously draw blood samples from among 100,000’s of daily patients using the services at selected major European medical laboratory groups.
BHealthCare is one of the first medtech companies in Europe, and among only a handful in the world, capable of offering this robotic autonomous blood drawing technology. As staff shortages of highly-skilled personnel at healthcare centers become more critical, robotic systems such as HEIVA, that autonomously draw blood from patients, help meet workload challenges and fill skills gaps by taking on time-consuming manual tasks.
Due to confidentiality agreements, the names of the partnering companies and financial details were undisclosed.
“BHealthCare’s supply agreements, now with three medical labs, mark a significant step forward in the commercial readiness of our first autonomous robotic blood drawing system,” said Aliaume Breteau, co-founder and CEO of BHealthCare. “Over the past eight years, we have established at least one partnership per year with biologists or medical groups. These healthcare sector relationships, the accuracy of our technology, the timeliness and market relevance of our solution, plus the support from current investors, have all been key in making our company strong. The next milestones include extending clinical partnerships and securing pre-orders beyond Europe, looking towards the Middle East, where we see growing opportunities, and attracting new investment - as we are ripe for growth.”
BHealthCare’s extending unit pipeline of 30+ pre-orders from a growing list of medical labs indicates the scale of interest in HEIVA and its ability to enhance process standardization, increase patient throughput and, in the longer-term, ease staff workload.
BHealthCare anticipates obtaining CE marking for HEIVA next year.
Since its founding in late 2016, BHealthCare has raised €13.5M ($15M) in capital funds and grants. It developed its prototype HEIVA in 2020, which has since undergone pilot clinical evaluation. BHealthCare is currently conducting a fundraising round with the aim of completing HEIVA’s pivotal clinical trial and launching its industrial manufacturing process.
“We are thrilled to have secured among these pre-orders one of our biggest supplier agreements to date and to count European market leaders among our growing list of customers,” said Jean-Baptiste de Chaisemartin, co-founder and managing director of BHealthCare. “At each stage of BHealthCare’s development, new customers have believed in us, our expertise, and in our product, in which we take the greatest pride. Through our cutting-edge technology, offering improved patient care, in conjunction with customer commitments, we are positioning ourselves to be a key player in robotic healthcare innovation.”
Legal disclaimer: BHealthCare® devices are pending regulatory approvals and not currently available for commercial use.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment