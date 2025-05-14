Huabochuangke Showcases Innovative Technologies And Public Welfare Practices At Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference

BEIJING, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2nd Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference & Xiangjiang Nobel Forum held in April 2025, Beijing Huabochuangke Technology Co., Ltd. ( ), a National High-Tech Enterprise and provincial-level "Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative" (SRDI) enterprise, participated in the event and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Young Entrepreneurs Federation of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. The company became a focal point in the fields of Beijing-Hong Kong technological collaboration and social responsibility, showcasing its strengths in technological innovation and the "Love & Wisdom Assistance" public welfare initiative.

During the forum, the two parties engaged in in-depth discussions and reached a collaboration agreement centered on three key areas: artificial intelligence (AI) technology transformation, joint cultivation of scientific and technological talents, and tech-driven public welfare. The agreement aims to integrate technological R&D resources and international platform advantages to build a coordinated innovation system between the "Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei" and "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao" regions. Under the agreement, the two sides will jointly establish a Beijing-Hong Kong Youth AI Practice Platform to promote the application of AI technologies in scenarios such as smart community management and emergency monitoring and warning systems. They will also co-host cross-regional technological innovation forums to foster collaboration among research teams.

As a technology enterprise with 20 years of deep-rooted experience in Beijing's informatization sector, Huabochuangke has developed a comprehensive digital service system driven by "full-stack self-developed technologies + scenario-specific development". Its offerings span smart collaborative office solutions, professional qualification certification management, digital management systems for public welfare foundations, GIS geographic information applications, and integrated smart city solutions. Core technologies include:

Cross-platform smart office systems that enable intelligent restructuring of document workflows and project management.

Full-cycle customized software development tailored to diverse business scenarios.

Smart city management platforms based on GIS technology and IoT architecture, integrating geospatial data with public service data to enhance urban governance efficiency.

In the realm of social responsibility, Huabochuangke adheres to its core value of "Empowering Clients" by advancing education-focused and employment-support public welfare projects through digital technologies. These initiatives span multiple regions, aiding youth skills development and career growth.

Through its technological showcases and cooperation agreements at the conference, Huabochuangke demonstrated the potential of Beijing-Hong Kong scientific synergy. Moving forward, the company will continue to deepen international collaborations, leveraging its full-stack self-developed technologies to drive innovative applications in smart communities, urban governance, and other fields, achieving the integrated development of technological and social value.

Beijing Huabochuangke Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact: Liu Chenyu

Position: Vice General Manager

Tel: +86-10-64688001

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Beijing Huabochuangke Technology Co., Ltd.

