Kremlin cautions of press misinformation on Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has cautioned that most media reports about diplomatic efforts between Russia and the United States to resolve the Ukraine conflict are inaccurate. Speaking to Russian journalists, Peskov said that while numerous publications are covering peace negotiations, only a small fraction of the information being reported aligns with reality.
He emphasized that such sensitive discussions cannot be held in public and must remain confidential. “These matters can only be addressed behind closed doors, discreetly,” Peskov noted.
Despite media speculation, Peskov acknowledged that Russia and the US have made progress by resuming bilateral communication, calling the renewed dialogue itself “an achievement.” He confirmed that both sides are sharing relevant information, including updates on Russia’s recently announced Victory Day ceasefire.
When questioned about media claims that the US might recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Peskov urged caution, stressing that anonymous sources should not be trusted blindly and that any peace talks must remain private.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also addressed misinformation, telling CBS that US President Donald Trump has never raised the issue of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant during negotiations, contrary to earlier reports by Axios and The Wall Street Journal.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected a Politico report as completely untrue. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, went further, labeling the same article as “fake crap.” The report alleged that Washington was considering easing sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline and other European assets as part of the peace process. It named Witkoff as a leading advocate for the proposal, while portraying Rubio as firmly opposed.
