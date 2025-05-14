Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Court Official Crushed To Death By Tanker In J & K's Ramban, Driver Held


2025-05-14 07:06:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Banihal/Jammu- A judicial officer lost his life after he was hit by a speeding LPG tanker on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Ramban district court Chief Administrative Officer Prabhat Singh (59), a resident of Dhanmasta-Pogal, was driving a two-wheeler to the principal district and sessions court when he was run over by the tanker near Maroog in Ramban, the officials said.

He died on the spot, Ramban Police Station SHO Vikram Singh Parihar informed.

The driver has been taken into custody and legal formalities are underway, he added.

The Judicial Employees Welfare Association (JEWA), Ramban, held a condolence meeting at the district court and observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to their departed colleague.

The meeting also expressed solidarity with Singh's family.

