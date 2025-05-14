Tri State Customs And Offroad Now Offering Unrivaled Protection With Legacy Protective Coatings Bedliners

Tri State Customs and Offroad logo

Tri State Customs and Offroad, a business serving enthusiasts in the tri-state Indiana/Michigan/Ohio area, now offers Legacy Protective Coatings Bedliners

- Scott Melchi, owner, Tri State Customs and OffroadANGOLA, IN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tri State Customs and Offroad , a premier destination for truck and off-road enthusiasts in the Indiana/Ohio/Michigan tri-state area, is excited to announce a new partnership with Legacy Protective Coatings to offer their high-performance bedliners. This addition to their extensive service offerings underscores Tri State Customs and Offroad's commitment to providing customers with the highest quality and most durable solutions for their vehicles.Legacy Protective Coatings are renowned for their exceptional strength, durability, and long-lasting protection against scratches, dents, rust, and corrosion. These spray-on bedliners are custom-applied to perfectly fit each truck bed, creating a seamless, watertight seal that can withstand the toughest conditions. Whether hauling equipment for work or gear for weekend adventures, Legacy bedliners provide peace of mind knowing your truck bed is shielded from the elements and daily wear and tear."We're thrilled to partner with Legacy Protective Coatings and bring their industry-leading bedliner solutions to our customers," says Scott Melchi, owner of Tri State Customs & Offroad. "At Tri State Customs and Offroad, we're dedicated to offering products that not only enhance the functionality and appearance of vehicles but also provide real, lasting value. Legacy bedliners perfectly align with this commitment, offering unparalleled protection for our customers' investments."The benefits of choosing a Legacy Protective Coatings bedliner from Tri State Customs and Offroad include:* Superior Durability: Engineered to withstand heavy use and harsh environments.* Custom Fit: Professionally applied for a perfect, seamless integration with your truck bed.* Protection Against Damage: Resists scratches, dents, abrasions, and chemical spills.* Rust and Corrosion Prevention: Creates a watertight seal to safeguard against the elements.* Enhanced Appearance: Provides a clean, professional, and rugged look to your truck bed.* Increased Resale Value: Helps to maintain the condition and value of your vehicle.Tri State Customs and Offroad's 21 years of experience applying protective bedliner coatings, ensures a flawless and long-lasting finish. Customers can now visit the Angola, Indiana location at 1865 West Maumee St., to learn more about the benefits of Legacy bedliners and schedule an application appointment.# # #About Tri State Customs and Offroad:Located in Angola, Indiana, Tri State Customs and Offroad is a leading provider of aftermarket accessories, customization services, and expert installations for trucks, SUVs, and off-road vehicles. With a passion for quality and customer satisfaction, they offer a wide range of products and services to help enthusiasts build their dream vehicles. For more information, contact Scott Melchi, owner of Tri State Customs and Offroad, at 260-665-3333 or ....About Legacy Protective Coatings:Legacy Protective Coatings is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance spray-on bedliners and protective coatings. Known for their exceptional durability and reliability, Legacy products are designed to provide long-lasting protection for a variety of applications.

