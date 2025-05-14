403
UN Lauds Turkey’s Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Tuesday commended Turkey for its continued efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
When asked by Anadolu about the UN’s expectations for the upcoming round of peace negotiations—set to take place Thursday in Istanbul—UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric responded during a press briefing, stating that the organization "always appreciate the role that Türkiye has played in trying to bring an end to this conflict."
He emphasized the UN's consistent stance, noting, "Our position remains the same, that we want to see an end to the conflict in line with the relevant UN resolutions, in line with international law," and added that the organization backs "any and all efforts to that end."
This renewed diplomatic initiative is part of the ongoing push to end the war, which broke out in early 2022. The proposed direct talks, initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, have garnered backing from both Turkey and the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also confirmed his participation in the talks.
