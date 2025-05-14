403
Peruvian Premier Steps Down Ahead of Imminent Removal Debate
(MENAFN) Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen resigned on Tuesday, just hours before Congress was set to deliberate on at least three motions calling for his removal from office. The timing of his resignation took many by surprise as the government faced growing pressure from lawmakers to oust him.
"In consideration of the nation's higher interests, I feel duty-bound to present my irrevocable resignation from the position of president of the Council of Ministers," Adrianzen stated in a televised address to the public, signaling his decision was made with a sense of duty to the country.
Adrianzen’s resignation was accompanied by the full support of his cabinet and President Dina Boluarte. Throughout his tenure, Boluarte has been a vocal defender of Adrianzen, consistently praising his performance and leadership in the role despite ongoing political tensions.
The resignation follows heightened discussions within Congress about the Prime Minister’s performance, with multiple motions calling for his removal. Adrianzen’s sudden departure marks a turning point in Peru’s ongoing political struggle, and it remains to be seen how his resignation will affect the government moving forward.
