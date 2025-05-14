Devotees Throng Hanoi To Offer Prayers To Holy Buddha Relics Sent From India

MENAFN - IANS) Hanoi, May 14 (IANS) Vietnam's Hanoi came to a standstill as a large crowd thronged the capital city from across the country gathered outside the Buddhist temple Quan Su Pagoda on Wednesday to pay their obeisance to the Holy Buddhist Relics sent from India.

"The mood of festivity and the excitement in the air is something people of Hanoi have not seen in a long time, as the crowd chanted -- 'the Buddha has arrived'," said the International Buddhist Confederation

Around 5 lakh people had gathered on the streets to welcome the sacred relics as it entered the Vietnamese capital on Tuesday. People were high on emotions, with many weeping and praying while others chanted aloud.

The sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India were enshrined in the Buddhist temple Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi on Tuesday with ceremonial ritual and prayers conducted by monks from India and Vietnam. The relics will be displayed in the Buddhist temple till May 16.

"Holy Buddha Relics from Sarnath, India, arrived in Hanoi today and enshrined at Quan Su Pagoda till May 16, 2025, with due ceremonies and prayers by monks from India and Vietnam," the Embassy of India in Hanoi posted on X.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar extended wishes on the Vesak Day, also known as Buddha Purnima, highlighting shared cultural ties with Vietnam, where over one million people prayed at the sacred Buddha relics sent from India.

"On this Vesak Day, also deeply moved to see over one million people in Vietnam pay respects to and pray at the Buddhist Holy Relics, which travelled from India. Indeed, a clear reflection of our age-old connect, shared culture and special ties," said EAM Jaishankar.

India's sending of the holy relics to Vietnam has been appreciated by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong as a gesture that has further strengthened the strong spiritual and cultural ties between both countries.

The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by a Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju-led Indian delegation, which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials.

The holy relics will remain in Vietnam until May 21 as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations. The relics were earlier displayed at Thanh Tam Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, and then in Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province and are currently in Hanoi.

Recently, the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City attended the enshrining ceremony of the Holy Relic of Lord Buddha held at Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province on May 8.

The ceremony was witnessed by most venerable monks from India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and several other countries as well. Provincial leadership of Tay Ninh also graced the occasion.