South Korea Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan

2025-05-14 05:07:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

Kang Kymgu has been appointed as the new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan, the South Korean Embassy in Baku has announced, Azernews reports.

Prior to this appointment, Kang Kymgu served as the chargé d'affaires at the South Korean Embassy in Myanmar. He will succeed Lee Eun Yong, who previously held the ambassadorial post in Baku.

Despite the geographic distance, Azerbaijan and South Korea have developed a multifaceted relationship characterized by diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation.

The establishment of formal relations between the two countries in 1992 laid the foundation for further development of ties.

