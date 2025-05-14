Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, Syrian President Meet in Historic Riyadh Summit

2025-05-14 05:05:29
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa for the first time on Wednesday in Riyadh, marking a pivotal moment in international relations.

Both the White House and Saudi media confirmed the encounter, although no details of the discussions have been released.

Earlier, a White House official had indicated that Trump had agreed to the meeting during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the 2025 Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum on Tuesday, Trump revealed plans to remove "brutal and crippling" U.S. sanctions on Syria, offering the nation "a chance at greatness."

Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday marks the beginning of a Gulf tour, with upcoming stops in Qatar and the UAE.

