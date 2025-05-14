Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GCC-US Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh With Kuwait Amir Attending

GCC-US Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh With Kuwait Amir Attending


2025-05-14 05:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) - The Gulf-the US summit kicked off, Wednesday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the participation of various leaders including His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The summit is attended by the leaders of the GCC countries, the host country -Saudi Arabia- is represented by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, and representing the Kingdom of Bahrain is King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, while the State of Qatar is represented by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The United Arab Emirates is represented by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and the Sultanate of Oman is represented by Deputy Prime Minister Asa'ad bin Tareq Al-Said.
US President Donald Trump is participating in the summit, and the Secretary General of the GCC, Jassem Al-Budaiwi.
The summit focuses on reviewing regional and international developments, coordinating joint efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region, sustainable development, and strengthening the strategic partnership between the GCC and the US. (end)
kns


MENAFN14052025000071011013ID1109547147

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search