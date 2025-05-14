403
GCC-US Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh With Kuwait Amir Attending
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) - The Gulf-the US summit kicked off, Wednesday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the participation of various leaders including His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The summit is attended by the leaders of the GCC countries, the host country -Saudi Arabia- is represented by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, and representing the Kingdom of Bahrain is King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, while the State of Qatar is represented by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The United Arab Emirates is represented by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and the Sultanate of Oman is represented by Deputy Prime Minister Asa'ad bin Tareq Al-Said.
US President Donald Trump is participating in the summit, and the Secretary General of the GCC, Jassem Al-Budaiwi.
The summit focuses on reviewing regional and international developments, coordinating joint efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region, sustainable development, and strengthening the strategic partnership between the GCC and the US. (end)
