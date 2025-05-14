Polymer Additive Manufacturing Industry Research 2024-2031: Opportunities In Collaborations And Industry Partnerships, Advancements In Bioprinting, & Supply Chain Resilience And On-Demand Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers include cost efficiency, material waste reduction, and customization. North America leads the market due to strong industrial adoption. Major players include Stratasys and 3D Systems. Growth opportunities stem from bioprinting advancements and supply chain resilience. Services, FDM technology, and consumer products dominate market shares.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Materials, Services), Technology (FDM, SLA, SLS, Polyjet, Binder Jetting), End User (Consumer, Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense) - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polymer Additive Manufacturing Market was valued at $11.95 billion in 2023. This market is expected to reach $36.19 billion by 2031 from an estimated $13.55 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of this market is driven by the benefits offered by polymer additive manufacturing such as cost efficiency and reduction in material waste; customization and design flexibility; reduction in lead time; lower labor costs; and sustainability and environmental impact. Moreover, customization and personalization; supply chain resilience and on-demand production; reduced material waste and cost-efficiency; advancements in bioprinting and healthcare; and collaborations and industry partnerships are expected to create market growth opportunities,

North America holds the largest share in the polymer additive manufacturing market, driven by strong industrial adoption, technological innovation, and a well-established manufacturing ecosystem. The region is home to key players in the additive manufacturing industry, including manufacturers of advanced 3D printers, materials, and software solutions. This concentration of expertise facilitates rapid technological advancements and widespread adoption across industries, particularly in automotive, aerospace, and healthcare.

The polymer additive manufacturing market is characterized by a moderately competitive scenario due to the presence of many large and small-sized global, regional, and local players. The key players operating in the polymer additive manufacturing market are Stratasys, Ltd. (U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), EOS GmbH (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), voxeljet AG (Germany), Markforged Holding Corporation (U.S.), Proto Labs, Inc. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), 3Dceram (France), Dassault Systemes SE (France), Formlabs Inc. (U.S.), and Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (U.S.).

The polymer additive manufacturing market is segmented based on offering, technology, and end user. The report also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the polymer additive manufacturing market at the regional and country levels.

By type, in 2024, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the polymer additive manufacturing market. The substantial market share of this segment is primarily due to the need for specialized, customized products in industries like aerospace, healthcare, and automotive, along with the ability to outsource production without significant capital investment.

By technology, in 2024, the fused deposition modeling (FDM) segment accounted for the largest share of the polymer additive manufacturing market. The large market share of this segment is primarily due to its low cost, ease of use, and versatility, making it ideal for startups, small businesses, and education. Its widespread use in rapid prototyping, functional testing, and low-volume production is further supporting the large share of this segment

By end user, in 2024, the consumer products segment accounted for the largest share of the polymer additive manufacturing market. The substantial market share of this segment is primarily due to the growing demand for personalization, rapid prototyping, small-batch and on-demand production, and innovations in high-performance and sustainable materials for customized, low-volume, high-quality items.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

