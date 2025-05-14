403
Ex-NATO Chief Criticizes Trump’s Greenland Ambitions
(MENAFN) Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has urged U.S. Leader Donald Trump to abandon his ambitions of annexing Greenland, emphasizing that the island’s inhabitants have no interest in becoming U.S. citizens.
Trump has expressed a desire to incorporate Greenland — an autonomous region within the Kingdom of Denmark — into the United States, particularly since securing a second term in office last November.
The American leader has proposed purchasing the mineral-rich Arctic landmass from Denmark.
In addition to making an offer, he has suggested that the U.S. might even resort to aggressive measures to assert authority over the territory.
Speaking with a news agency earlier this month, Trump stated, “I do not say I am going to do it, but I do not rule out anything,” when asked about a potential military option.
He further asserted the strategic significance of Greenland, noting, “We need Greenland very badly... Greenland is a very small amount of people [around 57,000], which we will take care of, and we will cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security.”
Responding to Trump’s remarks, Rasmussen — who also held office as Denmark’s prime minister — told Politico on Monday that it is “shameless that an American president can threaten an ally.”
He underscored the strong and dependable nature of Denmark’s alliance with the United States, stating, “Denmark is one of the closest and most reliable allies of the US.”
Rasmussen’s comments highlight growing international unease over Trump's approach, particularly in dealings with long-standing partners like Denmark.
