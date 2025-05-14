Digital Vs Physical Gold: How Wizely Sets The New Standard
|
Parameters
|
Physical Gold
|
Digital Gold
|
Accessibility
|
Requires buying in fixed quantities like 10g or more
|
Can invest fractionally with as little as Rs. 100
|
Price Homogeneity
|
Differs by cities, stores, and sellers when it comes to jewellery
|
Prices may vary across platforms, but are linked to live market prices
|
Additional Costs
|
Making charges add 20–30% to the actual gold price, and 3% GST is the norm
|
Only 3% GST is charged on the purchase
|
Storage
|
Requires physical storage at secure vaults, bank lockers, or at home
|
Stored safely in secure vaults as per the provider on behalf of the buyer
|
Taxes on Gains from Selling Gold
|
Gains are taxed based on slab rates if gold is held for less than 3 years and at 20.8% if held for more than 3 years
|
The same tax laws apply to digital gold as physical gold
|
Ease of Buying and Selling
|
Can be sold through jewellers or personal connections and bought from banks, non-banking financial institutions, Indian Government mint sales offices, and jewellers
|
Can be bought online at any time and redeemed as physical gold or sold on the app or website
How Wizely Simplifies Gold Investing for Savvy Investors
Wizely strives to make digital gold investments effortless. Here are some features of this robust app:
One can start investing in 24K pure digital gold with as little as Rs. 100 without waiting to accumulate a larger corpus
When customers invest in digital gold online, a physical equivalent is securely stored in vaults/bank lockers by trusted partners
Investors can stay updated with live gold prices displayed on the app, ensuring informed decision-making
Investors can buy or sell gold anytime with instant withdrawals, offering the flexibility of capitalising on market fluctuations and managing investments easily
Users can invest in digital gold without the hassle of setting up a separate Demat account
Digital gold investments on this app require no physical documentation and offer complete transparency
Stepwise Guide to Start Investing on Wizely
To get started with their digital gold investment and savings journey, customers may begin by downloading the app. The Wizely app is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
Once customers install the app on their device, they can follow these simple steps on logging in for the first time:
Enter mobile number and email and verify with an OTP
Set the app PIN for security
Enter the name as per PAN details
On the home page, click on 'Buy Gold'
Choose the amount to invest, starting from as low as Rs. 100
Click on 'Complete KYC' and enter the PAN number for verification
Complete the payment process (Wizely locks the current gold rate for 7 minutes until consumers complete the purchase)
Consumers can then monitor their gold investment in real time through the app's dashboard and sell or redeem the investment for physical gold whenever required.
With digital gold now offering a secure and convenient way to partake in the yellow metal, savvy investors are making the switch. Wizely helps in this process with features such as:
Minimum investment amount starting at just Rs. 100
99.99% 24K pure gold from SafeGold certified by NABL
Instant and hassle-free process to buy or sell gold
Protection of gold in highly safe vaults
With the Wizely app, users can track live gold prices and make smarter buy-sell decisions for better profits. For anyone who wants to invest in digital gold smartly and conveniently, Wizely is one of the best solutions. Users can download the Wizely app and begin saving in gold today to upgrade their investment portfolio!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment