403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICOM Dubai 2025 Launches Participation Grant Programme to Empower Voices from the MEASA Region
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 13 May 2025: The Organising Committee of ICOM Dubai 2025, in collaboration with ICOM UAE, has officially launched its Grant Programme for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, reinforcing its commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and regional impact as it prepares to host the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) this November in Dubai.
Taking place for the first time in the MEASA region, ICOM Dubai 2025 will convene thousands of museum professionals, cultural leaders, academics and students under the theme The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities. To ensure the conference remains accessible and representative of the region’s diversity and dynamism, the Grant Programme will offer 140 grants — 70 for in-person participation and 70 for digital access.
The in-person grants will cover travel, accommodation, visa fees (where applicable), and full admission to the conference, while digital grants will offer complimentary access to the virtual programme for those unable or opting not to travel. The initiative is designed not only to facilitate participation but to nurture voices that will actively shape the discourse on the future of museums — particularly those aligned with the conference’s three pillars: the safeguarding of intangible heritage, youth power, and the rise of new technologies.
Eligible applicants include museum professionals, students, and cultural practitioners from or contributing to the MEASA region. Applicants must submit a CV, a motivation letter (max. 500 words), and may also outline specific ideas or proposals. ICOM membership is not required to apply.
Applications can be submitted via the official ICOM Dubai 2025 website at and must be received by 31 May 2025.
Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, said: “At ICOM Dubai 2025, we are nurturing a legacy built on inclusion, opportunity, and shared purpose. This Grant Programme reflects our belief that the future of museums must be shaped by a diversity of voices. By welcoming professionals from across the MEASA region, we are inviting a variety of perspectives to join the global dialogue and co-create the cultural narratives of tomorrow.”
With this announcement, ICOM Dubai 2025 continues to champion inclusive cultural dialogue, regionally grounded practice, and equitable access to global platforms. As the countdown to November begins, the Grant Programme stands as a powerful step toward shaping a conference that truly reflects the future it aims to inspire.
To apply for the ICOM Dubai 2025 Grant Programme and be part of this landmark cultural event, visit ; applications must be submitted by 31 May 2025. Don’t miss the opportunity to help shape the future of museums.
Taking place for the first time in the MEASA region, ICOM Dubai 2025 will convene thousands of museum professionals, cultural leaders, academics and students under the theme The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities. To ensure the conference remains accessible and representative of the region’s diversity and dynamism, the Grant Programme will offer 140 grants — 70 for in-person participation and 70 for digital access.
The in-person grants will cover travel, accommodation, visa fees (where applicable), and full admission to the conference, while digital grants will offer complimentary access to the virtual programme for those unable or opting not to travel. The initiative is designed not only to facilitate participation but to nurture voices that will actively shape the discourse on the future of museums — particularly those aligned with the conference’s three pillars: the safeguarding of intangible heritage, youth power, and the rise of new technologies.
Eligible applicants include museum professionals, students, and cultural practitioners from or contributing to the MEASA region. Applicants must submit a CV, a motivation letter (max. 500 words), and may also outline specific ideas or proposals. ICOM membership is not required to apply.
Applications can be submitted via the official ICOM Dubai 2025 website at and must be received by 31 May 2025.
Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, said: “At ICOM Dubai 2025, we are nurturing a legacy built on inclusion, opportunity, and shared purpose. This Grant Programme reflects our belief that the future of museums must be shaped by a diversity of voices. By welcoming professionals from across the MEASA region, we are inviting a variety of perspectives to join the global dialogue and co-create the cultural narratives of tomorrow.”
With this announcement, ICOM Dubai 2025 continues to champion inclusive cultural dialogue, regionally grounded practice, and equitable access to global platforms. As the countdown to November begins, the Grant Programme stands as a powerful step toward shaping a conference that truly reflects the future it aims to inspire.
To apply for the ICOM Dubai 2025 Grant Programme and be part of this landmark cultural event, visit ; applications must be submitted by 31 May 2025. Don’t miss the opportunity to help shape the future of museums.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment