Majd Investments and BIBF Sign Agreement
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) 13th May 2025 – Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: As part of its strategy to support human capital development and foster a culture of innovation within the financial and investment sectors, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Majd Investments, a leading investment firm based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agreement aims to expand cooperation in the fields of training and institutional development.
This partnership focuses on the development of advanced training and educational programmes in business and finance that align with market needs and enhance professional capabilities across the region. The MoU also aims to transform joint initiatives into practical, result-oriented projects that contribute to institutional capacity building and improve performance across relevant sectors.
This collaboration is in line with BIBF’s commitment to supporting career development and delivering high-quality training that meets labour market requirements, building on its long-standing expertise in offering accredited educational programmes in finance, banking, digital transformation, and other related fields.
The signing ceremony was held at the BIBF headquarters in Bahrain Bay and attended by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF; Mr. Mahmoud Alkooheji, Chief Executive Officer of Majd Investments; Mr. Yousif Almajdouie, Chairman of Almajdouie Group; and Mr. Bassam Kazerooni, Head of Business Development and Acting Head of Banking & Finance Centre at the BIBF, along with senior officials from both organisations.
This partnership underscores BIBF’s ongoing commitment to supporting impactful initiatives that enhance human capital development and regional cooperation. It also reinforces the Institute’s role as a strategic partner in building a sustainable and innovation-driven professional future in Bahrain and beyond.
