UN Welcomes Trump’s Intent to Remove Syria Sanctions
(MENAFN) UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, expressed approval of U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s recent statement regarding the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria.
Pedersen viewed this as a positive development and aligned it with his longstanding advocacy for significant action in this area.
He emphasized that “across Syria & throughout diaspora, Syrians overwhelmingly call for broader & faster sanctions relief,” highlighting widespread demand among Syrians for swifter and more extensive alleviation of economic restrictions.
Pedersen’s reaction followed Trump’s speech at the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, where the president announced his intention to end what he described as “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria.
Trump stated that this move aimed to provide the country “a chance at greatness,” indicating a shift in policy towards rehabilitation and reconstruction.
Pedersen further elaborated on the importance of this initiative, stating that “this is crucial to enabling the delivery of essential services, including health & education, reviving the Syrian economy, unlocking meaningful support from the region, & enabling many Syrians to contribute actively to a national effort to rebuild their country.”
He underscored how lifting sanctions could lead to improvements in vital public sectors and stimulate regional cooperation in Syria’s recovery.
Meanwhile, Syrian Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, a day prior to his scheduled meeting with Trump, according to an official statement from the Syrian presidency.
Trump’s arrival in Saudi Arabia on the same day marked the beginning of a regional tour that will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
