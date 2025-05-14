UDST Convocation Surpasses 10,000 Graduates Milestone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), which aligns its academic offerings with evolving market demands, has graduated 1,166 students for the class of 2025.

With the new cohort of graduates across various academic levels – Master's, Postgraduate Diploma, Bachelors and Diploma – the university surpasses the milestone of 10,000 graduates.

This academic year witnessed the launch of several new programmes, most notably the Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering and Aviation Management, marking the growth of UDST to keep pace with job market demand.

Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, UDST yesterday held a one-of-a-kind graduation ceremony for 323 Honors graduates at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The event was attended by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Khater, UDST Board of Trustees' Chairman Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada.

This week, the University is hosting three graduation ceremonies. The first ceremony, held yesterday, celebrated the outstanding graduates of the Class of 2025.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al-Naemi addressing the gathering.

This year's cohort includes 426 students from the College of Business, 164 from the College of Computing and Information Technology, 328 from the College of Engineering and Technology, and 248 from the College of Health Sciences.

This Wednesday, the University will host the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025 from the College of Business and the College of Computing and Information Technology, followed by a ceremony on Thursday for graduates of the College of Engineering and Technology, and the College of Health Sciences, bringing the total number of graduates this year to 1,166.

The University celebrates a milestone achievement with the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the Postgraduate Diploma in Interprofessional Neonatal Intensive Care, as well as the first cohort of the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Management.

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Khater recognised 32 distinguished students who earned academic honors by maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA with an“Excellent” standing throughout their studies in addition to the recipients of the prestigious President's Award for Academic Excellence.

Addressing the event, Al Khater said that the story of UDST is a reflection of the nation's journey over the past twenty-five years-a period that witnessed the most significant chapters of the renaissance in the history of Qatar.



“Over nearly two decades, the UDST has supplied the labor market with thousands of qualified graduates and trainees in vital engineering, technological, and healthcare fields,” said the Minister.

She added:“As Qatar's experience in education, economy, administration, and infrastructure grew stronger, the country became capable of producing its own models. A new chapter in our story began-one that witnessed the birth of UDST.” The Minister said that this milestone came with an unambiguous vision from H H the Amir to localize educational institutions and build a knowledge-based society.

She said that the establishment of Doha University was a continuation and development of the College of the North Atlantic's experience, not a dismantling of it.

“Today, the university offers 77 academic programs, including 11 at the master's level. It has around 200 laboratories, holds 21 accreditations, and maintains 65 local and international partnerships. But the most surprising and delightful fact I've heard is that the university boasts 30 sports facilities-more than enough to qualify it to establish its football club,” said the Minister. In his remarks, President of UDST H E Dr. Salem Al-Naemi affirmed the graduates' readiness to lead today and in the future.

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim and Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater with other dignitaries during the ceremony.

He noted:“The future promises rapid and unprecedented advancements in technology and artificial intelligence developments that challenge educational systems to adapt, integrate, and prepare future generations to use these innovations responsibly and sustainably, in service of humanity. Today, we proudly reaffirm that UDST embraces technological progress with an open and forward-thinking approach through its applied learning philosophy and steadfast commitment to sustainability.

“We harness these developments across our research, teaching methodologies, and daily engagement with students, partners, and the broader community to support national development, address sector needs, and build impactful initiatives that will contribute to long-term self-sufficiency and progress.”

He also shed light on the University's strategic direction and ongoing efforts to align academic offerings with evolving market demands, both locally and globally.

“This academic year witnessed the launch of several new programs, most notably the Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering and aviation management offered in collaboration with Qatar Airways, Airbus, the École Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ENAC), and the Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO) in France,” said Al-Naemi. Additionally, he said, newly introduced bachelor's and master's programs in STEM and TVET education were included under the national“Tomouh” in-country scholarship initiative.

The Class of 2025 valedictorian, Hamad Al-Sharshani said:“Graduating from this esteemed institution is a proud moment for all of us. It marks the end of one journey and the beginning of another.” The UDST has graduated more than 10,000 students dedicated to serving Qatar locally and internationally. The university hosts more than 8,500 students across its 5 Colleges.