S-African leader plans on meeting Trump

2025-05-14 03:03:59
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to address concerns surrounding the recent relocation of 49 Afrikaners to the United States under claims of persecution.

The issue gained attention after a chartered flight, organized by Oklahoma-based Omni Air International, departed from OR Tambo International Airport carrying the Afrikaners to Washington. The group reportedly accepted an offer for refugee status extended by Trump’s administration, which cited alleged discrimination against white South Africans.

Speaking at the Africa CEO Forum in Ivory Coast, Ramaphosa dismissed the refugee claims, stating that the migrants do not meet the recognized criteria for asylum. He said he spoke with Trump on Monday to clarify what he described as misleading information and requested a direct meeting to discuss the matter further.

Ramaphosa noted that some members of the Afrikaner community resist progress and still cling to apartheid-era ideologies. He emphasized that Afrikaners continue to be an integral part of South African society, with Afrikaans remaining a widely taught language and prominent Afrikaners holding significant roles in government and public life.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, echoed Ramaphosa's remarks in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. He refuted claims of persecution, stating that Afrikaners are neither oppressed nor excluded from national life. He added that Afrikaners include both white and black South Africans and enjoy full citizenship rights.

Although the South African government disputes the refugee designation, Phiri affirmed that it will not block the individuals' departure or revoke their citizenship. However, he clarified that once admitted into the U.S. refugee system, they cannot be forcibly returned to South Africa by U.S. authorities.

