Spotware Unveils Ctrader 5.2 With Advanced Risk-Reward Tools

cTrader is the preferred choice for brokers, prop firms and traders worldwide

Experience a new level of trading efficiency with cTrader v5.2, featuring precision risk-reward tools, improved price alert automation and UI enhancements

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spotware, the developer of multi-asset trading platform, cTrader, has unveiled a further set of updates with the release of cTrader 5.2. The latest release introduces a range of enhanced trading capabilities across Mobile, Web, Windows and Mac. With new risk-reward tools, improved price alert automation and user interface enhancements, this release reinforces cTrader's position as the preferred choice for brokers, prop firms and traders worldwide while reaffirming its commitment to innovation and delivering a premium trading experience to the global trading community.Improved mobile trading with risk-reward toolcTrader Mobile 5.2 introduces a powerful risk-reward tool that lets traders calculate deal volume based on stop-loss and risk exposure directly on the chart. With three calculation modes: risk, reward or size, users can instantly determine optimal order size and trade with a tap.A standout improvement is the app's one-second launch time, allowing traders to react instantly to market moves. Additionally, new in-app update notifications ensure users stay current with the latest features.Beyond mobile improvements, cTrader Copy also receives valuable enhancements. cTrader Copy users now have the ability to filter deal history for any strategy, sorting results by closing time, opening time, symbol and more.Custom date ranges can also be applied, providing deeper insights into strategy performance and investment decisions.Chart enhancements in cTrader WebcTrader Web 5.2 adds a visibility feature for chart objects, enabling users to assign indicators and drawings to specific timeframes, saving time and keeping charts clean and focused. A new object manager allows bulk editing of elements, improving chart organisation.The Active Symbol Panel now includes a "Notifications" tab for real-time updates on orders, positions, workspaces, and more. Traders can also upload local .algo files for seamless integration with cloud-based, cross-device algorithmic trading.Price alert automation via APIcTrader Windows 5.2 integrates risk-reward visualisation, enabling traders to analyse potential trade outcomes directly on the chart. Developers can leverage the new ChartRiskReward API to enhance trading strategies with precise risk assessment.The update also introduces new interfaces for setting and managing price alerts programmatically, making it easier to monitor key market levels and automate trades when specific conditions are met.Algorithms running within the same cTrader instance can now communicate in real time using new messaging interfaces. This unlocks more dynamic, event-driven strategies and supports advanced automation.Updated APIs also provide access to deposit and withdrawal records for improved auditability.UI elements can now be dragged and repositioned and a new tab API makes it easy to organise views into structured workspaces.A refined Mac trading experience with smarter toolscTrader Mac 5.2 boosts efficiency with customisable watchlists, allowing users to group and access frequently traded symbols. Traders can drag and drop symbols into charts for instant market analysis and execute pending orders with enhanced Quick Trade functionality.Chart navigation is now faster and more intuitive - simply drag symbols from Watchlists into the chart area to display price movements. Quick Trade buttons can also be dragged directly onto the chart, streamlining the placement of non-market orders.For improved trade visibility, the new deal map displays winning and losing trades directly on charts, helping users evaluate performance and spot trends.Mini charts on order screens provide real-time views of entry points and risk levels, enabling precise, data-driven trade adjustments.Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO at Spotware commented:“Every enhancement in cTrader 5.2 reflects our Traders FirstTM commitment. With just 1-second from icon tap to first price tick, to advanced risk-reward tools and API-powered automation, we've focused on what genuinely elevates trader performance, bringing institutional-grade capabilities to the cTrader community”.About cTradercTrader is a multi-asset FX/CFD trading platform by Spotware, built on the Traders FirstTM principle to serve traders, brokers and prop firms with cutting-edge features and lightning-fast execution. With advanced native charts, built-in social trading, free cloud execution for trading algorithms, cTrader delivers a powerful, premium trading experience. As an Open Trading PlatformTM, 100+ third-party integrations via APIs and plugins are on offer. The cTrader Store allows developers to monetise trading algorithms and reach over 8 million traders, while helping brokers grow through IB-focused solutions and seamless onboarding.

