Iran, E3 Are Set to Resume Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iran is set to engage in nuclear discussions with the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—commonly referred to as the E3—on May 16 in Istanbul, Turkey, according to a report released on Tuesday.
These deliberations are scheduled to take place at the deputy level within the foreign ministries, as reported by a privately-run news outlet.
The Islamic Republic and the European trio have been conducting a series of diplomatic engagements as tensions continue to mount over Tehran’s atomic initiative.
In response to these growing pressures, Iran has committed to reestablishing dialogue with Western nations and has expressed a desire to see international sanctions lifted.
Back in 2015, Iran and several global powers reached a landmark nuclear accord that required Tehran to limit its nuclear development in return for economic sanctions relief.
However, in 2018, U.S. Leader Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement.
Trump stated that "Iran must not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon" and issued warnings of potential military measures should diplomatic efforts fail.
On the other hand, Iranian officials maintain that their atomic endeavors are solely intended for "civilian energy purposes."
