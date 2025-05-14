Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Asserts Tougher Terms for Western Firms

2025-05-14 01:38:47
(MENAFN) During a gathering with members of the Business Russia association held in Moscow, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin declared that simple expressions of regret would not be adequate for Western firms hoping to re-enter the Russian economy.

He made it clear that the Russian administration would adopt a practical and strategic stance in deciding the terms for these businesses' possible return.

Putin underscored the importance of evaluating each company’s past conduct. "We need to assess how each company behaved. Some were outright rude and insulting," he stated.

He further mentioned that several firms had sent money to support the Ukrainian military, adding, "An apology, in such cases, is clearly not enough."

In response to ongoing warnings from European leaders about the potential introduction of additional penalties should the Ukrainian crisis remain unresolved, Putin insisted that such tactics would not alarm or dissuade Moscow.

He remarked, "Still, we must fully understand what might come and be prepared for any actions by potential future adversaries," highlighting the Kremlin’s readiness to confront further international pressure.

