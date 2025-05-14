Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Hideouts, Ammo Depot With Drones In Sumy Sector
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was published.
“Soldiers of the 'Stalevyi Kordon' destroyed 3 shelters with occupiers' personnel, one ammunition depot, causing significant losses to Russian forces , and eliminated at least one occupier who tried to storm the border guards,” the statement said.
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade of Kyiv destroyed guns, a motorcycle, fortifications, mobile communications equipment and Russian infantry in the Kramatorsk sector.
Photo is for illustration purposes only
