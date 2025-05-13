Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Embraces US President's Plan To Remove Syria Sanctions

2025-05-13 07:17:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has embraced President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump's announcement to remove sanctions on the Syrian Arab Republic, hailing the move as an important step towards supporting stability and prosperity in the new Syria.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on Tuesday carried the State of Qatar's full appreciation for the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye in this regard.

The statement reiterated Doha's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and its people's aspirations for security, stability, and development.

