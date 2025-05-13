Gold Leaf Designs Celebrates Over 18 Years Of Expertise In Custom Home Building, Renovations And Additions.

Custom Home in Shamong, NJ

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gold Leaf Designs, a boutique custom home builder based in Cherry Hill, is proud to celebrate over 18 years of experience in the residential construction industry. Since its formal launch in 2019, the firm has quickly earned a trusted reputation across South Jersey, the Jersey Shore, and the Greater Philadelphia area for its luxury homes, seamless renovations, and detail-driven additions.

Founded by seasoned builder John Kang, Gold Leaf Designs was created to deliver a more thoughtful and personalized homebuilding experience. Kang's background in fine design and hands-on construction has shaped the firm's approach: blending architectural precision with client-centered service.

“When we founded Gold Leaf Designs, our goal was to be more than just builders,” said Kang.“We wanted to be partners-guiding clients through a deeply personal journey and helping them bring their dream home to life.”

High-End Custom Homes with a Boutique Approach

Gold Leaf Designs sets itself apart with its full-service, boutique process. From the first meeting to final walk-through, clients work with the same core team-ensuring consistency, trust, and smooth communication throughout the project.

Key Services Include:

In-House Architectural Design: Clients work directly with architects to design spaces tailored to their needs, site, and lifestyle.

Full-Service Construction Management: Every phase-demolition, framing, mechanicals, finishes-is carefully overseen for quality and efficiency.

Interior Selections & Styling: The firm guides clients through material and finish selections, ensuring cohesive, high-end interiors.

This integrated approach not only reduces delays but also streamlines the decision-making process-making the experience enjoyable and stress-free.

Powered by Innovation and Transparency

Gold Leaf Designs uses a cloud-based project management platform that centralizes the entire building process. Clients can log in at any time to view schedules, make selections, approve changes, and track progress in real time.

“We understand that building a home is both a financial and emotional investment,” said Kang.“Our technology brings clarity and transparency, giving clients the confidence to make timely decisions.”

Expanding Across the Region

In just a few short years, Gold Leaf Designs has expanded its footprint across Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Haddonfield, Marlton, Medford, and Maple Shade, while also completing projects in Shamong, Mount Laurel, Collingswood and Philadelphia. Whether it's an urban home or a modern farmhouse in the suburbs, each project is built to stand the test of time.

Renovations and Additions with Purpose

While the firm is known for ground-up custom homes, Gold Leaf Designs also specializes in major renovations and additions. From reimagined floor plans to full-scale kitchen transformations, the team blends modern upgrades with the original character of the home.

“You don't always have to start from scratch,” Kang explained.“Sometimes the right solution is revealing the full potential of the home you already love.”

Resilient, Energy-Efficient Design

With a focus on long-term value and sustainability, Gold Leaf Designs incorporates resilient features into every home, especially in flood-prone or coastal zones:

-- Elevated foundations

-- Moisture- and mold-resistant materials

-- Hurricane-rated windows

-- Smart HVAC and ventilation systems

-- Energy-efficient insulation and mechanicals

These choices promote comfort, safety, and reduced environmental impact-without compromising style.

Looking Ahead

Gold Leaf Designs attributes its growth to more than beautiful homes-it's about strong relationships. The firm continues to collaborate closely with homeowners, architects, subcontractors, and suppliers to raise the bar on what custom building can be.

Looking to the future, the company plans to deepen its design-build services, expand its footprint in waterfront communities, and continue improving client experience through innovation.

“Our mission is to create homes that last-not just structurally, but emotionally,” said Kang.“We're honored to build the places where families grow, celebrate, and create lasting memories.”

About Gold Leaf Designs

Gold Leaf Designs is a luxury custom home builder and renovation firm based in Cherry Hill, NJ. With over 18 years of experience, the company specializes in custom homes, whole-home renovations, and large-scale additions across South Jersey, Bucks County, and the Jersey Shore. Its in-house design, construction management, and client platform ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

