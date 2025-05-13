Azitra, Inc. Announces Q1 2025 Results And Provides Business Updates
|
Condensed Statement of Operations
|
|
|
Three months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
$
|
1,850,138
|
|
|
$
|
1,488,527
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
1,250,100
|
|
|
|
1,472,970
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
3,100,238
|
|
|
|
2,961,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(3,100,238)
|
|
|
|
(2,961,497)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
37,164
|
|
|
|
7,609
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(1,293)
|
|
|
|
(915)
|
|
Change in fair value of warrants
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
28,255
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
(4,121)
|
|
|
|
(6,327)
|
|
Total other income
|
|
|
31,893
|
|
|
|
28,622)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(3,068,345)
|
|
|
|
(2,932,875)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(3,068,345)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,932,875)
|
|
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
(3,068,345)
|
|
|
|
(2,932,875)
|
|
Net loss per Share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.23)
|
|
|
$
|
(4.32)
|
|
Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
|
13,171,516
|
|
|
|
678,885
|
|
Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
3,206,710
|
|
|
$
|
4,554,719
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
103,046
|
|
|
|
101,896
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
561,798
|
|
|
|
571,675
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
$
|
3,871,554
|
|
|
$
|
5,228,290
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
621,012
|
|
|
|
653,957
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
1,415,325
|
|
|
|
1,476,555
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
5,907,891
|
|
|
$
|
7,358,802
|
|
Liabilities, and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
558,924
|
|
|
$
|
490,255
|
|
Current financing lease liability
|
|
|
16,456
|
|
|
|
16,066
|
|
Current operating lease liability
|
|
|
237,647
|
|
|
|
255,177
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
467,394
|
|
|
|
614,359
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,280,421
|
|
|
|
1,375,857
|
|
Long-term financing lease liability
|
|
|
5,843
|
|
|
|
10,105
|
|
Long-term operating lease liability
|
|
|
213,765
|
|
|
|
274,161
|
|
Warrant liability
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
381
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,500,267
|
|
|
|
1,660,504
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
1,498
|
|
|
|
763
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
65,040,296
|
|
|
|
63,263,360
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(60,634,170)
|
|
|
|
(57,565,825)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
4,407,624
|
|
|
|
5,698,298
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
5,907,891
|
|
|
$
|
7,358,802
|
SOURCE Azitra, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment