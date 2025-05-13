Toll Brothers Announces Opening Of Montrose At Innisbrook Community In Palm Harbor, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public is invited to experience the golf and country club living offered at the community during the Grand Opening Event on May 17

PALM HARBOR, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its first two collections of luxury homes at its highly anticipated Montrose at Innisbrook community in Palm Harbor, Florida. The Highbridge and Torrance Collections are now open for sale, and the Townes Collection is scheduled to open as soon as the model home is complete.

Innisbrook Resort is renowned for its iconic golf courses and annual PGA Tour stop, spanning over 800 acres of golf and country club living on Florida's desirable Gulf Coast. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open within the Innisbrook master plan located at 1891 Havenly Ridge in Palm Harbor. In addition, the public is invited to attend the Montrose at Innisbrook Grand Opening Event for prospective home shoppers, which will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 from noon to 4 p.m. at the community.









“We are excited to open our first two collections of homes at Montrose at Innisbrook, each providing exceptional new home designs and sophisticated personalization selections,” said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota.“This prestigious community epitomizes luxury Florida living with its extensive onsite amenities, country club lifestyle, and prime location.”

Montrose at Innisbrook is a new gated community within the Innisbrook master plan, offering low-maintenance townhomes and spacious single-family homes, all with an array of options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Beautiful lake, preserve, or golf course views are available in all collections within the community. Single-family homes are priced from the mid-$800,000s and townhomes are anticipated to be priced from the upper $500,000s.

The Highbridge Collection features spacious home designs, ranging up to 3,146 square feet, offering 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4 bathrooms. The Torrance Collection offers expansive home designs including open-concept floor plans ranging up to 3,964 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3 to 5 bathrooms. Both collections provide luxurious living with access to the community's exclusive master plan amenities.

Homeowners of Montrose at Innisbrook will enjoy a country club lifestyle with extensive amenities in the Innisbrook master plan, including three 18-hole championship-level golf courses, one 9-hole golf course, a private tennis facility, pickleball courts, racquetball court, numerous on-site dining options, six heated swimming pools, the Salamander Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga room, ample walking trails, fishing ponds, and so much more.

The convenient location is close to top-rated Pinellas County Schools and within minutes of Gulf Coast beaches, area parks, shopping and dining destinations, and major commuter highways of Greater Tampa Bay.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Tampa. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Montrose at Innisbrook, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.









