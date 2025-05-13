Viwizard Releases The Ultimate Streaming Audio Recorder V1.0.0, Now Available For Windows And Macos

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ViWizard announces the official release of ViWizard Streaming Audio Recorder , a powerful all-in-one audio capture tool designed for both Windows and macOS users. This innovative software allows users to record and convert streaming music, podcasts, and audiobooks from major platforms-all in one place-with exceptional sound quality.

ViWizard's Streaming Audio Recorder supports 9 of the biggest streaming services, including:



Spotify

Apple Music

Amazon Music

Tidal

Deezer

Pandora

Qobuz

SoundCloud Line Music

Supporting popular formats like MP3, WAV, FLAC, and more, ViWizard Streaming Audio Recorder lets users keep their favorite tracks for offline playback on any device. The latest version introduces faster batch processing, full ID3 tag preservation, and a redesigned interface that streamlines the audio recording process across platforms.

“Whether you're collecting songs, episodes, or rare content, ViWizard Streaming Audio Recorder brings it all together with speed and clarity,” said a core member of ViWizard' development team.“This is our response to the growing demand for flexible, personal access to streaming content.”

With ViWizard Streaming Audio Recorder, users can effortlessly:



Capture and convert streaming audio from their favorite platforms to build a personalized audio collection.

Save tracks as MP3, M4A, M4B, WAV, FLAC, or AIFF.

Record and organize podcasts, audiobooks, and long-form content with no time limits.

Access lightning-fast batch downloads with no quality loss.

Customize output settings such as bitrate, sample rate, audio channels, and naming rules. Manage download and conversion history through an intuitive user interface.

Again, you also access all of these essential converters:



Spotify Converter – Convert and save tracks, albums, playlists, audiobooks, and podcasts.

Apple Music Converter – Download and convert Apple Music and iTunes audio.

Amazon Music Converter – Save songs from Amazon Prime, Unlimited, and HD Music.

Tidal Converter – Download high-quality music from Tidal's free and Individual plans.

Deezer Converter – Convert and save music from Deezer.

Pandora Converter – Download songs and playlists from Pandora.

Qobuz Converter – Convert and save high-resolution music from Qobuz.

SoundCloud Converter – Download and convert music and podcasts from SoundCloud. Line Music Converter – Download and convert popular music from Line Music.

Price and Availability:

ViWizard Streaming Audio Recorder is available for Windows 7 through Windows 11 (32-bit & 64-bit) and macOS 10.13 through macOS 13. A free trial is available for new users to test core features. The full version is priced at $29.95 for a 1-month license, with a yearly license available for $79.95 and a lifetime license for $159.95. The trial version allows users to convert tracks, but only the first 30 seconds of each.

About ViWizard

ViWizard is a leading provider of media conversion and downloading software solutions, trusted by users in over 150 countries. Our innovative products-including the Spotify Music Converter and Netflix Video Downloader-are designed to work seamlessly on both Windows and Mac. Trusted by millions worldwide, we are committed to delivering powerful software that enables users to get the most out of their digital media.

