Vietnam Strengthen Fight Against Counterfeiting Due To Negotiations With US On Duties

Vietnamese authorities have intensified efforts to combat counterfeit goods and digital piracy as part of a broader strategy to ease trade tensions with the United States and avoid potential tariffs, Azernews reports.

According to informed sources, Vietnam's customs service will enhance oversight of imported luxury goods, including products from the Italian fashion house Prada and the French Kering Group, which owns brands such as Gucci and Balenciaga. The increased scrutiny also extends to electronics from Google and Samsung, Lego toys, Mattel's Barbie dolls, and personal care products from U.S. giants Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.

In addition, Vietnamese authorities have reportedly sent formal warnings to dozens of domestic companies against the use of unlicensed or pirated software.

A draft bill currently under review, and expected to be approved by the Vietnamese National Assembly in June, proposes the establishment of specialized intellectual property courts. These courts will be tasked with ensuring compliance with Vietnam's international obligations to uphold intellectual property rights (IPR).

One source familiar with the matter noted that the strengthening of IPR enforcement has been a key element in recent negotiations between the U.S. and Vietnam. The talks also covered broader issues such as the fight against illegal transshipment of goods-where third countries are used to bypass trade restrictions-and the reduction of both tariff and non-tariff barriers affecting American businesses operating in Vietnam.

Vietnam's proactive stance on intellectual property comes as it seeks to position itself as a credible alternative to China in global supply chains, especially for Western companies seeking diversification. By demonstrating serious commitment to IP protection, Hanoi aims not only to avoid punitive U.S. trade actions but also to attract more high-tech and brand-sensitive foreign investment. The proposed IP courts, if effectively implemented, could mark a turning point for Vietnam's legal infrastructure, bringing it closer to the standards required by agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).