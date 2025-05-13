Modcorr Launches Modcorr Precast Following Strategic Acquisition

GALVESTON, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ModCorr is proud to announce the launch of ModCorr PreCast, a newly formed division focused on the manufacturing and delivery of high-performance precast concrete cells. This launch follows the strategic acquisition of the PreCast Division of American Correctional Maintenance (ACM).

"ModCorr PreCast stands ready to lead the future of detention facility construction."

"With the strength of our team, the backing of ModCorr, and a proven track record, ModCorr PreCast stands ready to lead the future of detention facility construction," said Mike Artman, ModCorr's new Chief Operating Officer, PreCast Division. The newly established division contributes a wealth of specialized expertise and a team of highly experienced professionals to the ModCorr organization.

"This acquisition brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to quality, security, and innovation," says Cory Paterson, VP of PreCast Operations at ModCorr, "It's a powerful alignment of talent, and we're excited to move forward as one team, building better, smarter correctional facilities across the nation."

As the industry evolves, ModCorr remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve timelines, control costs, and uphold the highest quality and safety standards. The integration of ModCorr PreCast enables the company to further enhance project execution from across all phases-from planning through installation.

For more information about ModCorr PreCast or ModCorr's full suite of services, please contact:

[email protected]

