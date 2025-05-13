Drafting Exclusion And Limitation Of Liability Clauses - Intensive Online Training Course (June 24, 2025) | Unlock The Secrets To Effective Liability Risk Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join this intensive half-day course to master exclusion and limitation of liability clauses. Gain insights from an expert trainer, practice drafting, and explore the latest 2023/2024 changes. Enhance your legal skills with 3 CPD hours and earn a certificate. Optimize your contract strategy today.

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Drafting Exclusion and Limitation of Liability Clauses Training Course" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It's important to have a good understanding of exclusion and limitation of liability clauses when drafting contracts. Neither side in a contract will want to be unreasonably limited by these clauses but, on the other hand, neither side will want to leave themselves open to providing compensation for losses incurred.

This intense half-day will bring you right up to date with all you need to know about the specific issues and potential pitfalls related to these clauses. It also covers negotiating and drafting issues that can invalidate exclusion and limitation of liability clauses.

The expert trainer will share his immense experience in this area, giving you the skills and knowledge to identify and mitigate against the risks and responsibilities related to these specific clauses.

Working through drafting exercises will help embed the learning and ensure you get the most out of this course.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:



Understand exclusion and limitation of liability clauses in more depth

Get to grips with internationally accepted practice and jurisdictional differences

Learn about the economic rationale for this area of law

Master the ACE principle

Practice drafting techniques Explore 2023/2024 changes you should be aware of

Certifications:



CPD: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This interactive course has been specifically designed for:



In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Legal professionals and advisors

Commercial and contracts directors and managers

Procurement personnel

Business development managers

Project managers Others whose work brings them into contact with contracts

Course Agenda:

Understanding exclusion and limitation clauses



International applicability and different practices

Myths about liability clauses

Internationally accepted practice

Economic rationale for this area of law

The liability protection spectrum

Jurisdictional differences

Factors affecting which do and factors which do not affect liability

A roadmap to drafting a clause:



Evaluating risk



3 solutions to reduce risk before you get anywhere near a limitation or exclusion clause



The ACE principle



Acceptance of risk



Capping of risk



Exclusion of risk Drafting a clause

Negotiating liability clauses: risks and responsibilities



Arguments used by each side when negotiating

Indirect and consequential loss

A suggested approach

When you do your job but someone messes it up UCTA, CRA

Drafting a liability clause: tips, tricks and techniques



Exercises in drafting 2023-2024 changes

For more information about this training visit

