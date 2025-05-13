Master Technology Transfer And Licensing Agreements: Online Training Course On June 16-17, 2025
Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 16-17, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Technology transfer and licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.
The programme offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered - by the licensor and the licensee - when dealing with international technology transfer and licensing agreements.
This seminar is not jurisdiction-specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.
Benefits of attending:
- Learn how to critically review the terms in international technology transfer and licensing agreements Assess the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement Understand EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements Review the impact of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Draft and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively Effectively negotiate royalty rates to the best commercial advantage Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms
Who Should Attend:
This course is for all those who need to gain knowledge and experience of cross-border technology transfer and licensing contracts, including:
- In-house counsel Commercial and contract managers Business development managers Trainee solicitors Attorneys Private practice lawyers R&D personnel Licensing executives wanting a refresher
By the end of this seminar, participants will be able to:
- Understand and draft international technology transfer and licensing agreements Draft and negotiate key terms more effectively Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Course Agenda:
Day 1
Competition law - introduction
- Goals of competition policy Role of the institutions and the Member States Individual remedies Standard of proof Article 101 TFEU - anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists Effect on trade between Member States Object or effect of the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition Impact of the de minimis doctrine on the application of Article 101(1) Article 101(3) TFEU - exemption
Competition law - technology-related block exemptions
- Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions (VRBER 2010)
- Market thresholds and scope of application
- Scope and Restrictions
Ancillary agreements
- Confidentiality agreement Materials transfer agreement Memorandum of understanding Option agreement
Technology transfer agreements
- Set-up - licence and assignment Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor Key concerns reviewed
- Term Assignment IP Liability, disclaimers and indemnities
Day 2
International contract disputes
- Jurisdiction Jurisdiction rules under EU law Jurisdiction agreements and their status in EU law Choice of law rules Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments Review of the impact of the Withdrawal Agreement (Brexit deal/no deal)
Dispute resolution mechanisms
- Overview Features of the key mechanisms Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms Arbitration Why arbitrate? Disadvantages of arbitrating Ad hoc arbitration vs institutional arbitration Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements
- Seat of arbitration Evidential rules of the arbitration Preliminary relief Confidentiality
R&D agreements
- Key concerns reviewed
- Ownership and right to use
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Review of a technology licence
- Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques Discuss issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence
PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Negotiation of a technology licence
- Using a case scenario, participants will draft and negotiate a technology licence with particular reference to key commercial terms Fees and royalties Rights to improvements Rights to new products and grant-back clauses IP and confidentiality
