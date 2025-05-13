Master Technology Transfer And Licensing Agreements: Online Training Course On June 16-17, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join this comprehensive two-day seminar to master international technology transfer and licensing agreements. Gain critical insights into legal, commercial, and cross-border aspects. Perfect for professionals in the UK and globally. Earn a 12-hour CPD and a certificate of completion.

Technology transfer and licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi-public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.

The programme offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered - by the licensor and the licensee - when dealing with international technology transfer and licensing agreements.

This seminar is not jurisdiction-specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.

Benefits of attending:



Learn how to critically review the terms in international technology transfer and licensing agreements

Assess the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement

Understand EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements

Review the impact of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Draft and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively

Effectively negotiate royalty rates to the best commercial advantage Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms

Who Should Attend:

This course is for all those who need to gain knowledge and experience of cross-border technology transfer and licensing contracts, including:



In-house counsel

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Trainee solicitors

Attorneys

Private practice lawyers

R&D personnel Licensing executives wanting a refresher

By the end of this seminar, participants will be able to:



Understand and draft international technology transfer and licensing agreements

Draft and negotiate key terms more effectively Understand and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Competition law - introduction



Goals of competition policy

Role of the institutions and the Member States

Individual remedies

Standard of proof

Article 101 TFEU - anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices

Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists

Effect on trade between Member States

Object or effect of the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition

Impact of the de minimis doctrine on the application of Article 101(1) Article 101(3) TFEU - exemption

Competition law - technology-related block exemptions



Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions (VRBER 2010)

Market thresholds and scope of application

Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (TTBER 2014)

Scope and Restrictions Block exemption governing R&D

Ancillary agreements



Confidentiality agreement

Materials transfer agreement

Memorandum of understanding Option agreement

Technology transfer agreements



Set-up - licence and assignment

Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor

Key concerns reviewed



Term



Assignment



IP

Liability, disclaimers and indemnities

Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology

Sub-licensing considerations Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase

Day 2

International contract disputes



Jurisdiction

Jurisdiction rules under EU law

Jurisdiction agreements and their status in EU law

Choice of law rules

Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments Review of the impact of the Withdrawal Agreement (Brexit deal/no deal)

Dispute resolution mechanisms



Overview

Features of the key mechanisms

Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms

Arbitration

Why arbitrate?

Disadvantages of arbitrating

Ad hoc arbitration vs institutional arbitration

Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements



Seat of arbitration



Evidential rules of the arbitration



Preliminary relief

Confidentiality Arbitration agreements checklist and essential drafting tools

R&D agreements



Key concerns reviewed Ownership and right to use

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Review of a technology licence



Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques Discuss issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP: Negotiation of a technology licence



Using a case scenario, participants will draft and negotiate a technology licence with particular reference to key commercial terms

Fees and royalties

Rights to improvements

Rights to new products and grant-back clauses IP and confidentiality



