Master Clear Contract Drafting | Drafting International Commercial Agreements In English - 4 Day Intensive Online Course (July 8-11, 2025)

Most international agreements are drafted in the English language irrespective of the nationality of contracting parties. Language errors in the text and unclear and inconcise phrasing cause confusion and can ultimately lead to a dispute if they go unnoticed during the contract drafting stage.

By attending this course you will gain a comprehensive understanding of the common pitfalls, key areas of risk and have a full understanding of the latest drafting techniques in English.

These intensive four days with an expert trainer have been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the course the expert trainer will use a balanced mix of theory, exercises and discussion alongside sample clauses and case studies to help embed the learning.

There will be plenty of time during this summer school to ask your questions and get clarity on contract drafting, legal writing technicalities and solutions to specific clauses.

By enhancing your skills and knowledge you will ensure you protect your organisation against unnecessary risk and be successful in your role.

Benefits of attending

By attending this highly practical and participative course you will:



Learn how to recognise drafting inaccuracies to effectively re-draft poorly written clauses

Draft effective standard clauses that can be used across the organisation to manage exposure to legal risk

Understand the principles of using plain English within your contract to reduce uncertainty

Focus on agreement structure, linguistic clarity and accuracy to draft with confidence

Discover how to avoid over complex sentences and structures to limit the risk of dispute Develop more effective legal writing skills that can be used in all your business communications

Certifications:



CPD: 24 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This summer school is relevant whether you work in private practice, in-house or for an institution. Attending will enable you to be more effective in oral and written communication and contract drafting, as well as improve your listening and reading skills.

This summer school has been specifically designed for:



Lawyers working in industry and government

Lawyers in banks and financial institutions

Lawyers in private practice Lawyers and corporate executives involved in the drafting of contracts in English

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Introduction to clear drafting Part 1



Structuring clauses

Avoiding old fashioned language Avoiding repetition and superfluous language

Introduction to clear drafting part 2



Avoiding ambiguity

Ensuring completeness Avoiding sentence interruptions

Legal vocabulary

Verb/noun collocation

Practical workshop: Contract redrafting Part 1

Re-drafting exercises based on extracts from a distribution agreement and a manufacturing agreement

During this practical session, participants will apply the principles learnt to redrafting a range of clauses from international commercial agreements. The expert trainer will review the redrafting both individually and in a group forum and will provide constructive feedback and guidance.

Legal vocabulary



Countable nouns Collocation

Legal correspondence

Review of the key phrases in legal correspondence including:



standard openings and closing

making requests differences between UK and US English

Practical workshop: Legal correspondence Part 1



During this practical session participants will apply the principles learnt to the redrafting of a badly written email. The expert trainer will review the redrafted email both individually and in a group forum and will provide constructive feedback and guidance.

Day 2

Contract Law Part 1: Pre-contract agreements



Heads of agreement, letters of intent and pre-contract liability

Duty of good faith

Overview of the terms of a confidentiality agreement Enforceability of confidentiality agreements

Practical workshop: Contract Redrafting Part 2



During this practical session participants will apply the principles and skills of clear redrafting to a clause from a confidentiality agreement. The expert trainer will review the redrafting both individually and in a group forum and will provide constructive feedback and guidance.

Contract Law Part 2: The formation of a contract and The contents of a contract



Requirements to form a contract

Express and implied terms Exemption clauses

Legal vocabulary and grammar

British/American legal and commercial vocabulary

Practical workshop: Legal correspondence Part 2



During this practical session participants will apply the principles learnt to write a letter of advice regarding a clause from a commercial agreement. The expert trainer will review the letter of advice both individually and in a group forum and will provide constructive feedback and guidance.

Practical workshop: Contract redrafting Part 3



During this practical exercise participants will redraft a clause from the employment agreement of a managing director. The expert trainer will review the redrafted clause both individually and in a group forum and will provide constructive feedback and guidance.

Day 3

Contract Law Part 3: Remedies for breach of contract



Review of the contract law presentations made during day 2

Assessment of damages

Liquidated damages and penalty clause Specific performance

Practical workshop: Legal Correspondence Part 3 - Writing legal advice on a contract case study



During this practical session participants will draft a letter of advice based on the remedies for breach of contract. Both individual and group work exercises will be undertaken with results reviewed in a group forum and constructive feedback and guidance supplied by the expert trainer.

Legal vocabulary

Review of collocation

Practical workshop: Contract drafting Part 1

During this practical session participants will draft clauses from the following agreements:



Membership agreement of a health club Commercial lease

The expert trainer will review the drafted clauses both individually and in a group forum and will provide constructive feedback and guidance.

Legal writing

Review of the rules of punctuation

Practical workshop: Proofreading

During this practical exercise participants will try to locate and correct a number of errors in a document including punctuation, spelling and grammar.

Grammar

Legal vocabulary/clauses from commercial agreements

Day 4

Contract Law Part 4: Presentation on boiler plate clauses and force majeure



Review of the contract law presentation made in Day 3

Force majeure and the doctrine of frustration

Boiler plate clauses including



No waiver



Entire agreement



Severability Assignment

Practical workshop: Contract Drafting Part 3



During this practical session participants will draft a clause from an escrow agreement. The expert trainer will review the drafted clause both individually and in a group forum and will provide constructive feedback and guidance.

Practical workshop: Contract drafting 4



During this practical session participants will draft a clause from a license agreement The expert trainer will review the redrafting both individually and in a group forum and will provide constructive feedback and guidance.

