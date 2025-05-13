Horror Sci-Fi Short, BZRK, Is Set For 2025 Festival Submissions Award-Winning Script Explores Anxiety And Anger

Many feel helpless in today's chaotic world-Anders included. Guided by a strong moral compass but struggling with rage, he turns to renowned psychiatrist and family friend Dr. Wagner. Her methods awaken a power that forces Anders to confront fear-and himself.

Chandler Clarke Directs Ben Gavin, Regina Schneider, and Brian David Tracy – Watch the Thrilling BZRK Trailer Now

- Chandler ClarkeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TID Productions, an independent film and television production company, announced today that their short film, BZRK, is complete, with festival submissions underway for 2025. Award-winning director Chandler Clarke , who wrote this five-time award-winning screenplay, directs Ben Gavin (CBS' Beyond the Gates) as Anders, Regina Schneider (NBC's The Blacklist) as Dr. Wagner, and Brian David Tracy (FX's American Horror Story) as Coyle. This 17-minute short explores how mindfulness provides relief from the dark power of human rage–or, does it?Are you ready to go BZRK? Watch the trailer now.Many of us feel helpless in our chaotic and crazy world, and Anders is no different. Guided by a strong moral compass yet grappling with his intense rage, Anders seeks help from renowned psychiatrist and family friend, Dr. Wagner. Through her unconventional techniques, he discovers a dormant power that sets off an unexpected chain of events. Anders takes us on a psychological journey where he must find the courage to face the very thing that haunts him and learn that true power isn't about control; it's about acceptance. But, is Anders capable of that?Writer and director Chandler Clarke is making his narrative film directing debut with BZRK. His artistic vision, infused with a passion for mental fortitude, comes to life in this horror-sci-fi short, which appeals to all audiences.The BZRK short screenplay has earned recognition from several film festivals, including:- Big Apple Film Festival Screenplay Competition, Semi-Finalist (2021)- Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition, Semi-Finalist (2022)- Filmmatic Shorts, Semi-Finalist (2023 – Season 8)- Indie Short Fest (part of the Los Angeles Short Film Festival), Official Selection (2023)- Hollywood Just 4 Shorts, Best Horror Script (2023)“I wrote BZRK as a sci-fi reflection of my journey from anxiety to freedom, from despair to hope, from powerless to powerful,” said Clarke.“I am honored to work with a stellar cast and crew to bring BZRK to life, and I'm excited for audiences to experience it. BZRK is a film audiences need right now. It's cathartic.”Clarke's short film is just a piece of the world he's developed for BZRK. He has a feature script penned that he hopes to bring to life.BZRK has an incredibly talented cast and crew. In addition to Gavin, Schneider, and Tracy, Toni Lachelle Pollitt is cast in the role of Aliyah, Sean-Michael Wilkinson as Michael, and The Voice by Marc Elmer. The short's lead editor is Christopher Kronus (Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street), the original score is composed by Alexander Arntzen (Netflix's Last Man Down), visual effects by AstroPath, color by Roast N' Post, and sound mixing by Studio Unknown. BZRK producers include: Soukaina Alaoui El Hassani and Chandler Clarke as Executive Producer. Fiscal Sponsorship is provided by Film Independent and publicity is by Oak+Cannon.BZRK's 2025 Film Festival submissions are underway. Follow the journey on Instagram (@BzrkFilm at ) and to support BZRK, visit .ABOUT CHANDLER CLARKEChandler Clarke is a director, writer, and producer known for creating aspirational and inspirational non-fiction content. His work is characterized by a cinematic approach, capturing the humanity that drives his subjects. His recent, feature documentary, All In My Power , is a Gold Telly Award winner and is available on Amazon Prime and streaming video platforms. Chandler is a filmmaker and documentarian and has been sought after for commercials and branded content for the NFL, Red Bull, Nike, CBS, ESPN, PlayStation, Squanch Games, The Ad Council, and more. Clarke graduated from Brown University with a major in Art Semiotics.Clarke's storytelling talent has earned recognition with another original screenplay entitled“Boys & Bows” earning Semi-Finalist honors at the Big Apple Film Festival Screenplay Competition (2021), and Official Selections at Scriptapalooza (2022) and Flicker's Rhode Island Film Festival (2022). He's been featured in Creative Humans and Movie Maker Magazine. Currently, Chandler is the EP of Branded Content at Dexerto.

Jennifer Perciballi

Oak+Cannon

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Trailer for BZRK Film

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.