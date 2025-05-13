Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation Appoints Dr. Launa Aspeslet As Chief Translational Officer To Accelerate Life Sciences Commercialization In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API), one of Canada's leading life sciences commercialization organizations, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Launa Aspeslet as its first Chief Translational Officer.

Dr. Aspeslet has worked across the full spectrum of life sciences innovation, from small biotech startups to multinational pharmaceutical companies. Over the course of her career, she has spearheaded the advancement of multiple products from early-stage R&D through to FDA regulatory approval. In addition to leading hundreds of complex regulatory interactions across major global markets, bringing deep expertise in strategy, compliance, and execution, Dr. Aspeslet has also scaled a clinical research organization to global operations in over 20 countries, growing the team to more than 300 employees.

Having served as both an Advisor and Chair of API's Board in the past, Dr. Aspeslet has been an integral part of the organization's journey since its inception.

“With the momentum building in Alberta's life sciences sector-from homegrown success stories like Nanostics, Voyageur, and Pacylex, to major initiatives like the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative-there's never been a more important time to support early-stage companies ready to grow,” said Dr. Aspeslet.“API has always played a critical role in bridging the gap between academia and industry. I'm excited to take on this new role and help lead API's transformation into a one-stop shop for early-stage innovators-from lead selection and proof-of-concept studies to clinical trials and product launch.”

A respected leader with nearly three decades of experience in the life sciences sector, Dr. Aspeslet brings deep expertise in regulatory strategy, clinical development, and scaling global biotech operations. In this newly created executive role, she will oversee API's regulatory affairs, pre-clinical and clinical development, quantitative solutions, and early product prototyping.

API Chief Executive Officer, Andrew MacIsaac emphasized the significance of this strategic appointment:

“Launa has been a driving force behind API from the very beginning, and her proven ability to take discoveries from the lab bench to market is unmatched,” said MacIsaac.“She brings both vision and operational excellence, and her leadership in this new role will ensure we continue to meet the needs of scaling companies across Canada and beyond. This is a major step forward in our mission to make Canada-and particularly Alberta-a global hub for life sciences commercialization.”

As Alberta's life sciences ecosystem continues to gain global attention, API remains committed to empowering companies at all stages with the infrastructure, expertise, and strategic support they need to thrive.

About Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API):



API is one of Canada's largest not-for-profit commercialization organizations, dedicated to accelerating sector growth by helping innovators bring life-saving products to market.

API supports the full development and manufacturing lifecycle, from early-stage research to clinical trials and commercial production. Through a network of scientists, clinicians, and regulatory experts, API bridges the gap between academia and industry, assisting companies in commercializing pharmaceuticals, medical devices, natural health products and more. By fostering local talent and resources, API helps companies develop intellectual property within Canada and plays a leading role in securing Canada's supply of critical medicines while driving sustainable sector growth.



Media Enquiries:

Kris Panes

Associate, Brand Content

Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation

Email: ...

Phone: 780-394-0832