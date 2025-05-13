Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Measles Claims Infant Life in Mongolian Capital

Measles Claims Infant Life in Mongolian Capital


2025-05-13 09:53:29
(MENAFN) Tragically, a four-month-old infant in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, has died from measles, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) reported on Tuesday.

The National Center for Communicable Diseases reported that the infant was hospitalized in critical condition on Monday and, despite receiving medical intervention, died from the illness on Tuesday.

In response to this event, the NCCD has strongly advised parents to be vigilant for early measles symptoms in their children and to promptly seek emergency medical attention.

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness, it spreads easily through the air via respiratory droplets and through direct physical contact. Initial signs typically present as fever, a dry cough, a runny nose, a sore throat, and red, swollen eyes. The National Center for Communicable Diseases emphasizes that vaccination offers protection against this disease.

MENAFN13052025000045017169ID1109543180

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search