403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Measles Claims Infant Life in Mongolian Capital
(MENAFN) Tragically, a four-month-old infant in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, has died from measles, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) reported on Tuesday.
The National Center for Communicable Diseases reported that the infant was hospitalized in critical condition on Monday and, despite receiving medical intervention, died from the illness on Tuesday.
In response to this event, the NCCD has strongly advised parents to be vigilant for early measles symptoms in their children and to promptly seek emergency medical attention.
Measles is a highly infectious viral illness, it spreads easily through the air via respiratory droplets and through direct physical contact. Initial signs typically present as fever, a dry cough, a runny nose, a sore throat, and red, swollen eyes. The National Center for Communicable Diseases emphasizes that vaccination offers protection against this disease.
The National Center for Communicable Diseases reported that the infant was hospitalized in critical condition on Monday and, despite receiving medical intervention, died from the illness on Tuesday.
In response to this event, the NCCD has strongly advised parents to be vigilant for early measles symptoms in their children and to promptly seek emergency medical attention.
Measles is a highly infectious viral illness, it spreads easily through the air via respiratory droplets and through direct physical contact. Initial signs typically present as fever, a dry cough, a runny nose, a sore throat, and red, swollen eyes. The National Center for Communicable Diseases emphasizes that vaccination offers protection against this disease.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment