403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deliveroo Kuwait Hosts Government-Led Workshop to Promote Rider Hydration and Road Safety
(MENAFN- Deliveroo) In line with its continued commitment to rider wellbeing and safety, Deliveroo Kuwait hosted an awareness workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Interior (MOI). The session focused on two key areas: the importance of proper hydration during the summer season and updates on the latest traffic regulations for delivery riders.
As temperatures rise across Kuwait, the workshop was designed to equip Deliveroo riders with essential knowledge to remain healthy, hydrated, and safe while on the road. Representatives from the Ministry of Health shared guidance on proper hydration and the prevention of heat-related illnesses, while officials from the Ministry of Interior briefed riders on the updated traffic regulations and emphasized the importance of safe and responsible driving.
This initiative builds on Deliveroo’s long-standing collaboration with government entities to safeguard the wellbeing of its rider community. From specialized health programs and road safety training sessions to the sponsorship of national initiatives such as the Gulf Unified Traffic Week, Deliveroo consistently aligns its efforts with public sector priorities to promote rider welfare and community safety.
“We’re proud to partner with MOH and MOI to deliver important health and safety knowledge to our riders,” said Seham Alhusaini, the General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “We are committed to supporting our riders with the resources they need—especially during Kuwait’s demanding summer season.”
Deliveroo Kuwait remains dedicated to introducing innovative, rider-first programs and working hand-in-hand with public sector entities to set new standards for health, safety, and wellbeing across the delivery industry.
As temperatures rise across Kuwait, the workshop was designed to equip Deliveroo riders with essential knowledge to remain healthy, hydrated, and safe while on the road. Representatives from the Ministry of Health shared guidance on proper hydration and the prevention of heat-related illnesses, while officials from the Ministry of Interior briefed riders on the updated traffic regulations and emphasized the importance of safe and responsible driving.
This initiative builds on Deliveroo’s long-standing collaboration with government entities to safeguard the wellbeing of its rider community. From specialized health programs and road safety training sessions to the sponsorship of national initiatives such as the Gulf Unified Traffic Week, Deliveroo consistently aligns its efforts with public sector priorities to promote rider welfare and community safety.
“We’re proud to partner with MOH and MOI to deliver important health and safety knowledge to our riders,” said Seham Alhusaini, the General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “We are committed to supporting our riders with the resources they need—especially during Kuwait’s demanding summer season.”
Deliveroo Kuwait remains dedicated to introducing innovative, rider-first programs and working hand-in-hand with public sector entities to set new standards for health, safety, and wellbeing across the delivery industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment