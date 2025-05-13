Kindred Finds That As Costs Continue To Rise, Travelers Are Adapting, Not Abandoning, Summer Plans

New data shows rising prices and growing frustration with traditional lodging are pushing travelers toward smarter, community-driven options

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel isn't canceled – it's just getting a smarter upgrade. Today, Kindred , a global home-swapping community, released its 2025 Summer Travel Report , offering a closer look into how Americans are navigating rising costs and shifting their approach to vacations. With the average getaway now costing $259.20 more per person – and frustration mounting with traditional lodging, as 84% of hotel guests and 84% of short-term rental users report pain points with their experiences – Americans are doubling down, making more intentional, creative choices to maximize their travel budgets.

The report reveals that 90% of U.S. travelers are actively looking for ways to cut back on summer travel spending. Among the top strategies: staying with friends or family (41%), finding more cost-effective accommodations (40%), opting for staycations (26%). Notably, 12% are turning to home swapping – a rising trend in the U.S. that's long been a popular and cost-effective form of travel outside the country.

What's driving this shift? Americans cite inflation and increased cost of living (49%), rising travel prices (45%), and economic uncertainty (28%) as primary motivators.

"Rising costs are reshaping expectations. What once passed as acceptable in travel no longer meets the mark - especially as people become more selective with how they spend. We're seeing a clear shift toward more thoughtful, value-driven travel that aligns with both budget and beliefs. Travelers still want to explore the world, but they're seeking options that offer greater connection, flexibility, and authenticity," said Justine Palefsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Kindred. "Traditional accommodation models are increasingly seen as overpriced and impersonal. That's why we've seen a 7x year-on-year increase in membership at Kindred as more people turn to home swapping, where you can take 10 trips for the price of one and experience travel in a more meaningful, human way."

As costs climb, expectations are rising too - yet many say that traditional accommodation options simply aren't keeping up.



Top hotel complaints include the high costs for extras (30%), noise and disruptions (27%), expensive dining (26%), and limited kitchen facilities (22%) Short-term rental frustrations include high cleaning or service fees (18%), rising prices (19%), and a lack of personal connection (13%)

Among Kindred members, saving money is the top motivator (90%), with the average trip costing about one-tenth of a typical short-term rental. But motivations go beyond cost: over half want to experience destinations like a local (52%) or travel more often (51%), while others point to longer stays (45%) and more sustainable, values-led travel (44%). One in four (26%) say they now travel significantly more since joining Kindred.

Home swapping with Kindred - a community of over 100,000 members - gives travelers access to dream destinations without the hefty price tag, helping their travel dollars go further. The most frequently booked cities by U.S. Kindred members for this summer include:

LondonBrooklynNew York CityParisAmsterdamSan FranciscoBarcelonaChicagoLos AngelesBerlin

With stays averaging just $15 to $30 a night, Kindred makes it possible to travel more often, stay longer, and experience more meaningful stays. To learn more, visit livekindred .

Research methodology

*Research was carried out amongst 2,000 nationally representative US adults. Field work was carried out April 28-May 1, 2025. Research was commissioned by Kindred and carried out by OnePoll.

**Kindred members' insight was gathered by a global members survey. 833 global members completed the survey between March 11-15, 2025.

****The popular destinations on Kindred are Trips starting June 1-August 31, 2025, by destination, booked by US Kindred members. The data was collected on May 9, 2025.

About Kindred

Kindred , a global home-swapping community, is revolutionizing the way people travel by introducing a new model built on trust, connection, and member-hosted homes – an alternative to both hotels and short-term rentals. With over 100,000 global members across 150+ cities, Kindred offers both owners and rentals alike a radically more accessible, responsible, and authentic way to travel.

SOURCE Kindred

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED