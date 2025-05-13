Pre-Orders For The 'Bloodborne Gehrman' Statue Began May 9, 2025
Ultimate Premium Masterline Bloodborne Gehrman
Front View
Face
Size
Bonus Part
Prime 1 Studio has announced the“Bloodborne Gehrman” statue. Pre-orders began May 9, 2025 (JST); release set for November 2026.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gehrman, a character from the action RPG "Bloodborne," developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) JAPAN Studio, has been produced as a 1/4 scale statue by Prime 1 Studio.
This statue is based on the moment when Gehrman rises from his wheelchair to respond to the player's decision. With a forward-leaning pose that shifts his weight onto his left foot and a flowing cloak sculpted in motion, the figure faithfully captures this memorable scene.
The head sculpt features finely detailed wrinkles beneath his hunter's cap, gray hair, and a downcast gaze. His hunter attire and leather shoes have been finished with paint applications that suggest wear and age. The Burial Blade in his right hand and the shotgun in his left are intricately crafted, with textures and finishes that convey their weight and material.
The base is inspired by the garden in the game, where a cracked gravestone, rusted iron fence, and clusters of white flowers are carefully arranged to complement the figure.
The bonus version of this statue includes an additional part: the Burial Blade in its untransformed state.
Product Name:
Ultimate Premium Masterline Bloodborne Gehrman Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1299
Edition Size: 800
Arrival Date: November 2026
Scale: 1/4
H:68cm W:58cm D:47cm
H:68cm W:62cm D:47cm (Curved Sword)
Weight: 10.4Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items
・Bloodborne Themed Base
・One (1) Swappable Right Hand (Burial Blade [Scythe form])
・One (1) Swappable Right Hand (Burial Blade [Curved Sword form]) [BONUS PART]
Copyright: (C) 2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
For more details, visit our online store .
Ultimate Premium Masterline Bloodborne Gehrman Product PV
