Women-Led Organizations Face Risk of Closure
(MENAFN) UN Women raised a concerning warning on Tuesday, revealing that nearly half of all women-led organizations providing crucial life-saving assistance in humanitarian crises could close within the next six months due to significant cuts in international aid.
This alarming statement comes from a new report that stems from a global survey of 411 women-led and women’s rights groups operating in 44 crisis-affected regions.
The survey's results paint a grim picture, showing that 90 percent of the organizations surveyed have faced reductions in funding.
Moreover, 47 percent of them expressed the possibility of being forced to shut down by late 2025 if the current trend continues.
Sofia Calltorp, the head of UN Women’s humanitarian action, highlighted the gravity of the situation: "The situation is critical. Women and girls simply cannot afford to lose the lifelines that women’s organizations are providing. Despite their roles as essential providers, advocates, and watchdogs, women’s organizations have been severely underfunded even before the recent wave of reductions."
Calltorp further emphasized, "Supporting and resourcing them is not only a matter of equality and rights -- it is a strategic imperative."
As global humanitarian needs continue to grow due to factors like armed conflict, climate change, food insecurity, and disease outbreaks, a shortage of funding is weakening the overall humanitarian system.
According to the report, over half (51 percent) of women’s groups have already been forced to halt vital services, including initiatives that address gender-based violence, livelihoods, healthcare, and cash support.
Additionally, nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of organizations have had to reduce staff numbers, with some cuts being substantial.
