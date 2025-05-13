Fetch To Partner With Dollar General To Bring Rewards-Based Advertising To DGMN

Innovative, performant Fetch ads to help CPG brands convert shoppers and maximize existing DGMN investments

MADISON, Wis., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's Rewards App, today announced that it is partnering with Dollar General Media Network (DGMN), the retail media arm of retail giant Dollar General, to offer DGMN advertisers a new, high-performance solution to reach high-intent consumers. With this collaboration, brands can leverage Fetch to drive incremental consumer purchasing behavior with rewards-based advertising as part of their DGMN investment.

"Shoppers come to their Fetch app with intent - they're planning, buying, and ready to be rewarded," said Courtney Cochrane, Retail Industry Lead at Fetch. "By partnering with DGMN, we're giving brands a way to meet consumers in those exact moments and drive real results. It's not just about impressions - it's about getting products into carts."

By leveraging the Fetch ecosystem in concert with DGMN's extensive reach, Dollar General provides brand partners the ability to acquire and retain consumers. Brands can now seamlessly put their DGMN advertising spend toward Fetch rewards offers, unlocking a new highly effective and efficient ad format that's easy to implement.

"We're excited to introduce a new channel for DGMN advertisers to connect with shoppers when they're actively planning and making purchase decisions," said Tony Rogers, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Dollar General. "Fetch's scale and ability to jumpstart measurable results make it a powerful extension of DGMN-helping advertisers engage shoppers beyond our four walls, across the communities we serve."

Fetch is a full-funnel platform built to drive real change in consumer behavior-at scale. By reaching shoppers at the most impactful moments in their journey, Fetch helps brands not just get seen, but get chosen. With millions of users submitting over 70 million receipts each week, brands and retailers gain deep insight into real-world spending. But it's what Fetch does with that data-personalizing campaigns and influencing purchase decisions-that sets it apart, delivering measurable impact on units and sales.

About Fetch

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Designed to acquire and retain consumers, Fetch has unparalleled visibility into what people buy, capturing billions of spending transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Users submit 11M receipts per day and have earned more than $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

Media Contact

Karlie Fitzgerald, Fetch, [email protected]

SOURCE Fetch

