403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Removes Ban on Boeing Deliveries
(MENAFN) China has rescinded a month-long embargo on the acceptance of Boeing aircraft deliveries, following a breakthrough in trade discussions with the United States, the media reported on Tuesday.
The recent progress in negotiations resulted in a temporary de-escalation of tariffs between the two economic powerhouses.
Insiders revealed that Chinese authorities have started notifying domestic airlines and relevant governmental departments that shipments of American-manufactured aircraft can now resume.
The change indicates a shift in policy allowing for renewed cooperation in the aviation sector.
Furthermore, these airlines have now been authorized to coordinate aircraft arrivals based on their individual timelines and logistical preferences, giving them more control over their procurement processes.
The softening of restrictions coincided with a newly forged trade pact between the US and China.
Under this accord, Washington agreed to scale back its steep 145 percent duties on the bulk of Chinese exports to a significantly lower 30 percent for a 90-day period.
In return, as of April 2, Beijing halted additional retaliatory actions and reduced its 125 percent tariffs on American goods to 10 percent.
In a collaborative announcement, both nations emphasized the significance of fostering "a sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial" economic partnership.
This sentiment marked a notable step towards stabilizing one of the most critical bilateral trade relationships globally.
Previously, Boeing had faced considerable difficulties after China retaliated against US tariff measures introduced by Leader Donald Trump, which targeted numerous international trade allies.
On April 15, Chinese officials instructed airlines to suspend acceptance of Boeing jets, effectively removing the American aerospace giant from the competitive landscape of China’s aviation market.
The recent progress in negotiations resulted in a temporary de-escalation of tariffs between the two economic powerhouses.
Insiders revealed that Chinese authorities have started notifying domestic airlines and relevant governmental departments that shipments of American-manufactured aircraft can now resume.
The change indicates a shift in policy allowing for renewed cooperation in the aviation sector.
Furthermore, these airlines have now been authorized to coordinate aircraft arrivals based on their individual timelines and logistical preferences, giving them more control over their procurement processes.
The softening of restrictions coincided with a newly forged trade pact between the US and China.
Under this accord, Washington agreed to scale back its steep 145 percent duties on the bulk of Chinese exports to a significantly lower 30 percent for a 90-day period.
In return, as of April 2, Beijing halted additional retaliatory actions and reduced its 125 percent tariffs on American goods to 10 percent.
In a collaborative announcement, both nations emphasized the significance of fostering "a sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial" economic partnership.
This sentiment marked a notable step towards stabilizing one of the most critical bilateral trade relationships globally.
Previously, Boeing had faced considerable difficulties after China retaliated against US tariff measures introduced by Leader Donald Trump, which targeted numerous international trade allies.
On April 15, Chinese officials instructed airlines to suspend acceptance of Boeing jets, effectively removing the American aerospace giant from the competitive landscape of China’s aviation market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment