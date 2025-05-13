Bitpay Launches HODL Pay, Bridging Defi And Everyday Crypto Spending

Crypto users can now borrow stablecoins against their holdings and spend without liquidating assets

ATLANTA, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitPay , the world's leading cryptocurrency payment processor, today announced the launch of HODL Pay, a groundbreaking new payment option that empowers consumers and merchants. HODL Pay connects the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem with everyday commerce, enabling users to borrow stablecoins from DeFi against their crypto holdings and seamlessly pay any BitPay invoice at checkout.

BitPay continues to focus on expanding Layer 2 network enhancements to enable faster, cheaper, and more expansive payment options for the Web3 community. HODL Pay is the latest in the company's push to offer more Web3 payment accessibility as digital currency adoption grows.

Consumers can stay invested while instantly accessing liquidity in stablecoins to meet immediate spending needs. Borrowed funds can be used for purchases like travel, retail shopping, luxury goods, vehicles, and even credit card bill payments without selling their crypto holdings. The seamless integration into BitPay's checkout experience allows users to spend confidently.

"Crypto isn't just about speculative investing. It's about financial ownership, freedom, and choice," said Bill Zielke, Chief Marketing Officer at BitPay. "With HODL Pay, BitPay gives users an innovative way to spend confidently today without giving up their future growth. We are proud to bring the benefits of DeFi into everyday payments."

Getting started with HODL Pay is simple. Users must have a supply position on Aave, collateral for borrowing. Those with an existing supply position can begin spending immediately, while new users can easily create a supply position by supplying eligible crypto assets through the Aave platform.

Once the supply position is ready:



Users can generate a BitPay invoice by shopping with a BitPay merchant, signing up for Bill Pay, or purchasing a crypto-powered gift card.

Connect a crypto wallet using WalletConnect. Borrow stablecoins against the supplied collateral and complete payment through the BitPay checkout flow.

Loan management and repayment are handled through the Aave dashboard, giving users full control over their borrow positions and repayment schedules.

Customers can visit BitPay's Merchant Directory for a list of top merchants accepting crypto payments.

For merchants, HODL Pay unlocks new opportunities to reach long-term crypto holders who typically prefer holding over spending. By allowing these customers to borrow and pay without selling their assets, merchants can drive higher-value transactions that might not otherwise occur. HODL Pay requires no additional setup or integration for merchants and maintains the same next-day settlement that merchants expect from BitPay, in either fiat currency, cryptocurrency, or a mix of both.

"Crypto customers have always been an important part of our growth story with BitPay," said Nick Dossa, Dealer Principal of Vegas Auto Gallery. "We are excited to see new options like HODL Pay that give crypto holders more flexibility in paying for luxury vehicles. It is a forward-looking solution that will help deepen our connection to the crypto community."

HODL Pay is available today for all BitPay merchants and is supported across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, and Optimism networks.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. For consumers, the BitPay Wallet offers a complete digital asset management solution to buy, store, swap, sell, and spend cryptocurrency with ease. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.

