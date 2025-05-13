Itential Named A Representative Vendor In The 2025 Gartner® Market Guide For Infrastructure Automation & Orchestration Tools

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The recognition follows Itential's inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation Platforms, validating the company's broader platform approach across both network and infrastructure domains.

Infrastructure Delivery Is Evolving - and Orchestration Is Now a Requirement

The 2025 Gartner report highlights a growing need for orchestration as automation efforts stall under the weight of complexity, tool sprawl, and underutilized AI capabilities. Despite years of investment, only 23% of organizations have integrated automation into service delivery. Many remain limited by what Gartner calls "islands of automation" - fragmented tools and disconnected scripts that prevent scalable, standardized infrastructure.

To overcome this, Gartner recommends platforms that unify workflows across provisioning, configuration, and operations, support hybrid environments, and enable infrastructure to be delivered as a product. As GenAI and agentic automation gain traction, orchestration will play a critical role in operationalizing AI-driven actions with governance, consistency, and control.

"Gartner's latest report signals a broader shift in the market - infrastructure teams are moving beyond task automation toward delivering scalable, productized services," said Kristen H. Rachels, Chief Marketing Officer at Itential. "Itential's continued recognition reinforces our leadership in this transformation. Our platform provides the AI-driven orchestration layer that turns automation into products - standardized, self-service, and scalable - ensuring AI strategies are executed safely, consistently, and with full governance across complex environments. This is how leading enterprises accelerate delivery, reduce risk, and realize measurable infrastructure outcomes."

Why Orchestration Platforms Are Essential for the Next Era of Infrastructure

The Gartner report confirms a critical evolution in how infrastructure must be delivered: not as a collection of automations, but as a product. Teams can no longer rely on disconnected tools or homegrown scripts that don't scale. As platform engineering practices mature and GenAI becomes embedded in IT operations, organizations need a platform that unifies execution, orchestrates across domains, and enables self-service consumption of infrastructure.

Itential supports this shift with a cloud-native platform purpose-built to operationalize automation at scale:



Orchestration Layer for End-to-End Infrastructure Workflows : Itential allows teams to rapidly design, orchestrate, and govern full-lifecycle workflows across provisioning, configuration, change, compliance, and remediation - spanning on-prem, cloud, and edge environments.

Unified Execution Across CLI, APIs, & AI : Whether your teams use Ansible, OpenTofu, custom Python, or AI-generated actions, Itential provides a consistent, secure execution framework that integrates with your existing investments - not replaces them.

Integration Across the Full IT Ecosystem : Itential connects infrastructure automation with ITSM, CMDBs, CI/CD, observability, and telemetry systems to ensure automation is triggered, tracked, and governed across your broader IT operations.

Enablement of Platform Engineering & Self-Service Delivery : By exposing reusable workflows through APIs or portals, Itential helps teams deliver infrastructure as a product - modular, policy-aware, and accessible to internal developers and consumers. AI-Driven Orchestration with Governance & Control : Itential serves as the connective layer between AI and real-world execution, enabling organizations to translate AI-generated actions into orchestrated, compliant, and context-aware outcomes.

Only Itential brings together orchestration, automation execution, and integration in a unified platform - giving I&O and platform teams the power to shift from fragmented scripts to productized, self-service infrastructure delivery.

To access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools, click here . To take a test drive of the Itential Platform and learn more, click here .

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Itential

The rapid, agile, and scalable power of Itential enables the world's largest companies to use its automation and orchestration capabilities to deliver services faster, simplify network and infrastructure changes, and maintain security with standardized configuration and compliance across hybrid cloud networks. To make automation work as intended, orchestration capabilities and flexible integration are key. Itential provides its customers with the tools to simplify and accelerate their journey from manual IT management to fully orchestrated processes, delivering network services for self-service consumption by IT and application teams. By operationalizing infrastructure automation at scale, along with providing the freedom to integrate with different services, tools, and vendors in their ecosystem, Itential is transforming how organizations manage today's distributed infrastructure.

SOURCE Itential