India's Defence Budget More Than Doubled In 11 Years To Beef Up Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) India's annual defence budget has increased 2.6 times from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 6.81 lakh crore in 2025-26 which reflects India's steadfast commitment to enhancing national security, modernising its armed forces and bolstering military infrastructure, according to a Ministry of Defence statement.

“Strategic reforms, private sector participation and innovation have boosted indigenous manufacturing, making India self-reliant and a globally trusted defence exporter while strengthening national security and economic growth,” the statement added.

The collaboration between the government and private sector entities in India's defence sector has driven advancements in arms and ammunition, aerospace, electronics, and naval technologies. This collaboration has been supported by policies such as 'Make in India' and liberalised FDI norms, which have enhanced domestic manufacturing capabilities, attracted international investments in defence innovation and driven notable growth in exports of military equipment, the report points out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the effectiveness of Made in India defence equipment was decisively proven during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, in which terrorist hubs were wiped out with precision strikes and heavy damage was also caused to airbases deep inside enemy territory.

“The world is now witnessing the arrival of Made in India defence systems as a formidable force in 21st-century warfare, PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

He highlighted how this aggression exposed Pakistan's vulnerabilities, as its drones and missiles crumbled like straw before India's advanced air defence systems, which neutralised them in the sky.

PM Modi pointed out that Indian drones and missiles executed highly accurate strikes, severely damaging Pakistani airbases that it had long boasted about. Within the first three days of India's response, Pakistan suffered destruction far beyond its expectations. Following India's aggressive countermeasures, Pakistan began seeking ways to de-escalate, appealing to the global community for relief from rising tensions, he added.

PM Modi said Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension to the nation's military prowess, highlighting India's remarkable capability in both desert and mountainous warfare while also establishing superiority in New Age Warfare.

The Prime Minister was referring to the India-made Brahmos missiles that were used to destroy airbases and air defence systems in the heart of Pakistan. The strength of India's air defence ecosystem, built over the past 11 years, was effective in neutralising a wave of drone and missile attacks by Pakistan. The operation highlighted the seamless integration of key defence assets such as the Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Triumph systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles, and DRDO's anti-drone technologies.

In a major milestone for India's defence sector, Kamikaze drones co-developed by Adani Group's Alpha Design Technologies and Israel's Elbit Systems were also successfully deployed in Operation Sindoor.

Built in Bengaluru under the 'Make in India' initiative, the SkyStriker drones deliver precision strikes with up to 2-hour loitering capability. This marks a leap forward in India's self-reliance in advanced defence technology.