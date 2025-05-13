AUTOMOTIVE OEMS WILL BEGIN REQUIRING SUPPLIERS TO SUBMIT FORCED LABOR DUE DILIGENCE REPORTING TEMPLATE IN 2025

AIAG Unveils Version 2.0 of Forced Labor DDRT

Hosts Industry-first Forced Labor Due Diligence Event on May 15

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced Version 2.0 of its Due Diligence Reporting Template (DDRT) for its industry-aligned Forced Labor Due Diligence Program. This update is set to enhance reporting efficiency and clarity, positioning suppliers of all sizes to do their part to achieve greater industry-wide alignment and compliance. Participating OEMS-Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, Stellantis and Toyota-will request selected supplier submissions beginning September 2025. The annual reporting cadence is expected to become a broader requirement in mid-2026. An OEM panel will be featured at the upcoming AIAG Forced Labor Due Diligence Conference to address this announcement.

Due Diligence Reporting Template (DDRT)

The Supply Chain (DDRT) is a free, standardized reporting tool developed by AIAG in collaboration with participating OEMs for use by all tiered suppliers. The DDRT facilitates a forced labor supply chain risk information exchange between OEMs and their tiered supply chain partners, supporting social responsibility due diligence and compliance with applicable legislation. Designed specifically for tiered suppliers of all sizes, the DDRT enables suppliers to disclose supply chain risk to the extent possible and as required by OEMs using one common approach.

"With the introduction of the new Due Diligence Reporting Template or DDRT V2, we are giving the automotive industry an aligned approach and affordable access to industry-wide tools to support due diligence with sub-tiers. This update will further enable proactive risk mitigation strategies, reinforcing our dedication to upholding ethical sourcing practices. Using these tools, we strongly encourage suppliers to take action and assess their supply chain as soon as possible to meet future requirements," stated Bashar Cholagh, head of global Communications Purchasing and Supply Chain, Stellantis.

Addressing Regulatory Risks

While the issue of forced labor and the ongoing industry efforts to address it are not new, rising expectations for transparency and accountability have led to new legislation in the U.S., EU, Canada, the UK, and other locations, and stricter enforcement of regulatory requirements.

The impact of this heightened and necessary focus can be seen in recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics which indicate 75% of total detained automotive and aerospace shipments fiscal year to date have been denied and only 4% of total shipments have been released.

As global enforcement increases, AIAG's updated DDRT V2 supports the automotive industry's shared commitment to eliminating forced labor by empowering suppliers to take proactive steps, foster transparency, and align with evolving regulatory requirements. The updated DDRT V2 supports the significant steps that OEMs have been taking for years to mitigate forced labor supply chain risks and comply with applicable laws.

Components of the DDRT V2



Industry Alignment : The DDRT promotes industry-wide alignment by establishing annual reporting due dates and encouraging collaboration between OEMs and suppliers, driving a unified approach towards addressing forced labor issues.

Enhanced Compliance : The DDRT streamlines reporting processes, making it easier for suppliers to complete due diligence and support compliance with industry standards and regulations related to forced labor.

Risk Mitigation : Through a comprehensive program of supply chain practices, the DDRT helps communicate potential risks of forced labor, enabling proactive risk mitigation strategies to be implemented.

Transparency and Accountability : By adopting the DDRT, suppliers demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability in their supply chain operations, fostering trust and credibility with OEMs and stakeholders. Reporting Automation: An added benefit of using industry-aligned technology providers is the ease of generating a common report for customer submissions.

"The automotive industry has been actively addressing the risks of forced labor for years, and we continue to make meaningful progress through collaboration," said Tanya Bolden, vice president, Supply Chain Products & Services at AIAG. "Given the escalating rise in seizures disclosed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the updated Due Diligence Reporting Template-developed in close partnership with our OEM members-takes on undeniable importance. It's imperative that we collectively embrace this unified tool to uphold human rights, meet regulatory expectations, and protect the integrity of our global supply chains."

In addition to the DDRT, AIAG's Forced Labor Due Diligence Program offers training materials, industry guidance, and technology provider services at industry negotiated pricing through AIAG .

About AIAG:

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is the global automotive industry's catalyst - uniting the brightest minds in a neutral, legally safe, and non-competitive platform to create best-in-class standards, tools, and training. For more than 42 years, AIAG has empowered OEMs, suppliers of all sizes, service providers, and other industry stakeholders to collaborate on solving shared challenges, driving quality improvement, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and advancing corporate responsibility. With more than 4,000 member companies across 70+ countries, AIAG fosters a trusted and transparent environment where industry leaders shape the future together.

Learn more at .

