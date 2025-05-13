403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Ends Boeing Aircraft Ban After U.S. Trade Breakthrough
(MENAFN) China has lifted a month-long restriction on Boeing aircraft deliveries after a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks, according to media reports released on Tuesday. This follows a temporary reduction in tariffs from both countries.
Sources revealed that Chinese officials have begun notifying local airlines and government bodies that U.S.-made planes can now be delivered. Airlines are also free to schedule these deliveries based on their own timelines and conditions.
This development comes after a major trade agreement between the U.S. and China, which saw the U.S. reduce its steep 145% tariffs on most Chinese goods to 30% for a 90-day period. Meanwhile, China suspended further actions against the U.S., lowering its 125% tariffs on American imports to 10%.
In a joint statement, both governments emphasized the need for a "sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial" trade relationship.
Boeing had been caught in a difficult position when China imposed retaliatory tariffs following U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to tax most major trade partners. On April 15, China ordered airlines to halt Boeing deliveries, effectively removing the company's planes from the Chinese market.
Trump confirmed the withdrawal, stating, "They just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will 'not take possession' of fully committed to aircraft."
The resumption of aircraft deliveries is expected to boost Boeing’s standing in China, one of the world's largest aviation markets.
Sources revealed that Chinese officials have begun notifying local airlines and government bodies that U.S.-made planes can now be delivered. Airlines are also free to schedule these deliveries based on their own timelines and conditions.
This development comes after a major trade agreement between the U.S. and China, which saw the U.S. reduce its steep 145% tariffs on most Chinese goods to 30% for a 90-day period. Meanwhile, China suspended further actions against the U.S., lowering its 125% tariffs on American imports to 10%.
In a joint statement, both governments emphasized the need for a "sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial" trade relationship.
Boeing had been caught in a difficult position when China imposed retaliatory tariffs following U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to tax most major trade partners. On April 15, China ordered airlines to halt Boeing deliveries, effectively removing the company's planes from the Chinese market.
Trump confirmed the withdrawal, stating, "They just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will 'not take possession' of fully committed to aircraft."
The resumption of aircraft deliveries is expected to boost Boeing’s standing in China, one of the world's largest aviation markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment