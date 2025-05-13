403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Hong Kong Chief Executive
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
The Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah attended the audience.
Also attending were the Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dekheel, the adviser at the diwan Sheikh Dr. Bassel Humoud Hamad Al-Sabah, Director of the Crown Prince Diwan (retired Lieut. Gen.) Jamal Al-Thiab, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Samih Johar Hayat. (end)
